For many, Lance Bass will always be remembered as the boy-next-door heartthrob from *NSYNC — charming, energetic, and always on the move. But behind that pop star glow and busy lifestyle, a quiet struggle had begun to take root. A few years ago, Lance started to feel off. He was constantly tired, unusually thirsty, and some mornings, his legs didn’t seem to want to cooperate. With his demanding schedule and the inevitable toll of time, he figured it was just exhaustion or aging.

Photo Credit: @lancebass

“I was giving so many excuses of why I was feeling certain ways — so tired, so thirsty. Some days I would wake up and my legs wouldn’t really work,” Bass told TODAY.com. “I was just (thinking), ‘Oh I’m tired. I’m older. I’m lethargic.’”

In 2019, doctors told him he was pre-diabetic. Like many people, he didn’t immediately take the diagnosis to heart. Pre-diabetes can feel like a limbo—serious, but not alarming enough to shake your foundation. Then came the pandemic, and with it, a firmer diagnosis: Type 2 diabetes.

For those unfamiliar, Type 2 diabetes is when blood sugar levels are elevated due to insulin resistance or inadequate insulin production. It’s often linked to lifestyle factors such as diet, inactivity, or weight. But Lance, who already lived a pretty healthy and active life, thought a few adjustments would get things under control. He cleaned up his diet even more, followed doctors’ advice, took medications, and stayed active. But despite all efforts, his blood sugar levels continued to stay stubbornly high.

Photo Credit: @lancebass

This led to months of uncertainty, specialist visits, and further testing. Finally, he got an answer—one that explained everything more clearly. Lance was re-diagnosed with Type 1.5 diabetes, also known as Latent Autoimmune Diabetes in Adults (LADA). Unlike Type 2, LADA is an autoimmune condition that destroys insulin-producing cells and requires insulin therapy. It can’t be reversed or managed solely by lifestyle. As Bass put it,

“It was a whole different ball game. I really needed to take this seriously and realized … that I will be a Type 1.5 diabetic the rest of my life.”

Now, Lance Bass is not only managing his condition, he’s thriving. Recently spotted by TMZ on the streets of New York, the singer looked healthy, vibrant, and at peace with his journey. When asked about his current state, he shared something unexpected but deeply powerful:

“It was actually a blessing to develop diabetes later in age because it made me super healthy so I feel great, better than I ever have. Hopefully, I can encourage other people out there to take better care of themselves.”

Lance Bass Says Diabetes Diagnosis Was Blessing, Made Him Live Healthier https://t.co/pLwraIXNwY pic.twitter.com/vrUqZ1K26a — TMZ (@TMZ) July 30, 2025

In typical Lance Bass fashion, he’s turned a difficult situation into an opportunity—to be healthier, to inspire others, and to use his platform to promote awareness. His story serves as a vital reminder that listening to your body—and your doctors—can make all the difference. And more than that, it shows that even lifelong diagnoses don’t have to mean a lifetime of struggle. With the right mindset and care, they can spark real change.

So yes, while the *NSYNC days may be behind him, Lance Bass is still hitting the right notes—this time, with a message of resilience, health, and self-love.

