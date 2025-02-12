From Tattoos to Boxer Briefs: Pete Davidson’s New Look Is Everything

Pete Davidson debuts new look for Reformation’s Valentine campaign after spending $200k on tattoo removal. pic.twitter.com/Il65OutKY1 — Buzzing Pop (@BuzzingPop) February 11, 2025

Brace yourselves: the boyfriend of your dreams is officially here, and he’s bringing more than just charm to the table—he’s bringing clean skin and boxer briefs. That’s right, folks, Pete Davidson is living his best, tattoo-free life, and just in time for Valentine’s Day, he’s giving us a front-row seat to his hot new look with Reformation’s “Official Boyfriend” campaign.

You may know Pete as the former “SNL” bad boy who was always too busy making us laugh (and lowkey making us question our own dating lives) to settle down. But hold up—Pete’s gone through a glow-up. Gone are the purple shirts, fedora moments, and flashy gold chains that made him look like a member of a ’90s boy band on a budget. In their place? A sleek, tattoo-free bod and a limited-edition “Official Boyfriend” sweatshirt ($108). Yes, please!

Let’s get real—Pete isn’t just about slinging compliments in Reformation’s fitting rooms (though we’d be thrilled if he gave us one of those “you look amazing” pep talks anytime). In a campaign video directed by Matthew Frost, Pete dives headfirst into the “perfect boyfriend” role. And by perfect, we mean someone who understands that it’s the little things—like making hot water bottles for your partner and never telling them to relax—that make the difference. Pete gets it. He’s learned to “put the seat down,” and he’s discovered the secret sauce to making relationships work (mostly by staying quiet).

But let’s be honest, Pete isn’t just about winning hearts with his thoughtful gestures. He’s also here to help us all recover from a year-long tattoo binge. Yes, the comedian—who once had almost 200 tattoos scattered across his body—has been scrubbing them away for the past several months, and now he’s flaunting his ink-free skin in a new wave of Reformation campaign photos. So, if you’ve ever dreamed of seeing Pete Davidson without his body art (and maybe, just maybe, seeing a little more of that body), now’s your chance. Think of it as the ultimate Valentine’s Day gift.

Pete’s post-tattoo life isn’t just about aesthetics, though. It’s about self-reflection and growth. In a recent interview, Pete admitted that his previous sense of style was “dumb,” influenced by the flashy rapper culture he saw as a young man. But now, at 31, he’s finally embraced the simple, sleek vibe of the boy-next-door we’ve all secretly been hoping for.

So, what’s the verdict? Is Pete Davidson the ultimate boyfriend material? With his fresh, tattoo-free physique, a wardrobe of easy-to-love pieces like boxer briefs ($38), and an endearing approach to relationships, it’s safe to say that he’s giving us all the Valentine’s Day fantasy we’ve been waiting for. Add a limited-edition Reformation “Official Boyfriend” sweatshirt, and you’ve got yourself a real catch—one who will probably even do the laundry without you asking.

If you’ve been dreaming of the perfect Valentine’s Day scenario, Pete’s got you covered (in more ways than one). And who knows—he might even make your tummy feel better, too.