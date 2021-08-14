FX Orders Up ‘American Love Story’ & ‘American Sports Story’

American Horror Stories has captivated viewers this summer, who were already eagerly anticipating the next season of American Horror Story: Double Feature (alleged to be partially set in the gay haven of Provincetown, MA). As the Clinton/Lewisnky focused American Crime Story prepares to take shape (the trailer is captivating, complete with Edie Falco as Hillary Clinton dramatically throwing a vase at President Clinton), two new shows were announced today, that will allow Ryan Murphy’s anthology-themed storytelling to continue across the country’s pop culture landscape.

BREAKING: Ryan Murphy has announced that a season of “American Crime Story” will be based on Studio 54! 🕺 #ACSFX pic.twitter.com/0Zcnk7SNLo — The AHS Zone (@ahszone) June 15, 2021

FX has officially greenlit both American Sports Story and American Love Story, spin-offs directly from Murphy and his dynamo executive producing team Brad Falchuck, Nina Jacobson, and Brad Simpson. The next story to be told has also been chosen for Season 4 of American Crime Story (Season 3 will follow the Clinton-Lewinsky scandal); Studio 54: American Crime Story will make a glittering splash to tell the story of the famed and ill-fated New York City disco landmark.

A limited anthology series, American Sports Story will focus on a prominent event involving a sports figure, looking at it from the viewpoint of today’s world with perspectives from a multitude of characters. The first season will feature the podcast Gladiator: Aaron Hernandez and Football Inc and will chart the rise and fall of NFL star Aaron Hernandez. The inaugural season will further explore “the connections of the disparate strands of his identity, his family, his career, his suicide, and their legacy in sports and American culture,” according to a press release.

American Love Story, will center predictably, around love. Love that captured the attention of the entire world. Season 1 showcases the love affair, marriage, and tragic ending of John F. Kennedy Jr. and Carolyn Besette. “What started out as a beautiful union for the young couple, widely regarded as American royalty, began to fray under the stress of the relentless microscope and navel gaze of tabloid media,” reads a plot description. “The pressures of their careers and rumored family discord ended with their tragic deaths when his private plane crashed into the ocean on a hazy summer night off the coast of Massachusetts.”

