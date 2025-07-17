Gavin Casalegno’s Jeremiah Just Got a Glow-Up—And We’re Here for It!

The Summer I Turned Pretty is back for its final season, and let’s just say… it’s about to be a wild ride. But while we’re all dying to know who Belly (Lola Tung) picks between Conrad (Christopher Briney) and Jeremiah (Gavin Casalegno), let’s be real—Jeremiah’s glow-up this season is what we’re really here for.

Gavin Casalegno, who’s been gracing our screens as the sunny (and sometimes messy) Jeremiah, spilled the tea on his character’s evolution. “It was fun, especially on my side of things, seeing how much the character grew throughout the season,” Casalegno told Entertainment Weekly. And oh, do we feel that growth. Goodbye, carefree beach boy; hello, emotionally mature guy who actually makes decisions (thank goodness).

Now, if you thought season three was just about Belly’s love triangle, think again. This year, Jeremiah’s bisexuality is front and center, and it’s about time! Casalegno has been loving the opportunity to give fans a more modern, authentic version of the character. “I’m honoured to be a part of the change in the film industry,” he said, and honestly, we’re here for this bisexual king taking the spotlight.

The best part? Jeremiah is relatable. Whether you’re gay, bi, or just someone trying to figure out who you are, Jeremiah’s journey speaks to anyone who’s ever been through the ups and downs of growing up. “I feel like I relate a lot to Jeremiah… you get to see him really grow up this season,” Casalegno said. And honestly? Same. If we’re being real, the growth is exactly what we needed after all those beachy, dramatic moments.

Oh, and let’s talk about that ChatGPT burn. When asked about the whole “Team Conrad” versus “Team Jeremiah” drama, Casalegno jokingly mentioned he asked ChatGPT who was the real winner, and guess what? It picked Team Jeremiah. Mic drop.

But this season, it’s not just about picking teams—it’s about seeing the characters evolve. As Casalegno put it, “The final scenes were kind of a nice, happy button for Jeremiah—at least, I hope that people watching feel that way.” And we definitely do, especially as he gets the closure he deserves.

So, grab your glitter, your tissues, and maybe a bottle of rosé, because The Summer I Turned Pretty is about to serve us one last season of drama, heart, and personal growth. And honestly, who doesn’t love a good glow-up?

Catch the first two episodes of season three on July 16, with new episodes dropping weekly until the finale on September 17. Trust us, you’re not going to want to miss Jeremiah’s final glow-up.

