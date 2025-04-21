B.C. Couple Claims Sheraton Gave Them Inflated Wedding Quote

Photo Credit: @illuminaughtytriangle

A gay couple from Vernon, British Columbia, is speaking out about what they describe as unequal treatment by a Sheraton hotel in Puerto Vallarta, Mexico, during their wedding planning process—raising concerns about fairness and inclusivity in the hospitality industry.

Jeremy Alexander and Ryan Sheepwash, who are currently planning their destination wedding, shared their experience in a now-viral Instagram video. In the clip, Jeremy details their frustrations and posts receipts to back it up. His caption reads:

“Soooo disappointed that my fiancée and I got discriminated against for our wedding plans in Puerto Vallarta by #Sheraton!! Worst of all, they’ve probably done this to countless other same-sex couples.”

At the center of the issue is a quote the couple received from the Sheraton Buganvilias Resort and Convention Center. According to Jeremy and Ryan, they waited three months to receive a wedding proposal from the hotel—which came with a jaw-dropping $72,700 price tag and a required deposit of $36,000. The quote included the wedding ceremony and guest accommodations and stated that no availability existed for their desired date in 2026. The only option, they were told, would be to wait until March 2027.

However, what happened next raised red flags for the couple.

In Photo: The quotation allegedly made for their “heterosexual” friends

Hoping to compare experiences, some of Jeremy and Ryan’s heterosexual friends reached out to the same hotel, pretending to be an engaged straight couple. Within a week, the friends received a quote of just $1,700 for the deposit—and, curiously, were told that wedding dates were available in 2026 after all.

In an interview with NBC News, Ryan and Jeremy explained that it wasn’t just the numbers that felt off—it was the entire interaction. They also claimed this wasn’t an isolated case. “Just Google it,” they said, suggesting that the hotel has a history of giving same-sex couples less favorable treatment.

In response to the backlash, Marriott International—the parent company of Sheraton Hotels—provided a statement to NBC News.

“We have reached out to the couple to learn more about their experience and are working with the property to offer a solution,” a spokesperson said. The statement continued, “The Sheraton Buganvilias has been active in the LGBTQ community in Puerto Vallarta for years, not only hosting LGBTQ+ weddings and groups but also supporting Pride events.”

Marriott emphasized that the Puerto Vallarta resort is “operated by a third-party franchisee,” but did not elaborate on how that impacts policy enforcement or accountability at the property level.

For many members of the LGBTQ+ community, especially those planning weddings, this situation has stirred concern. Puerto Vallarta is widely recognized as one of the most LGBTQ+-friendly destinations in Mexico, known for its Pride celebrations, inclusive nightlife, and welcoming resorts. But this incident raises important questions: Are businesses truly treating LGBTQ+ clients equally behind the scenes? And are franchise-based hospitality brands doing enough to ensure consistency in inclusive practices?

