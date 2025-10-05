Some love stories feel like they’re written by the universe itself—and Jake and Sean’s is one of them. Known affectionately to their followers as @daddiestothree, the two ex-Mormon gay dads are redefining what family, resilience, and joy look like in 2025. Their Instagram is a colorful patchwork of laughter, chaos, and deeply moving honesty, chronicling the life they’ve built together with their three beautiful children: Wren, Willow, and Winston.

But their journey to fatherhood wasn’t without heartbreak. Before welcoming their triplets, Jake and Sean endured the devastating loss of their first child through surrogacy. It was a pain that could have closed doors—but instead, they chose to keep going. That decision led them to Heather, their surrogate and now cherished part of their story, who carried not one, but three little miracles into their world.

What makes their family so remarkable is not just the number of diapers changed or bottles washed (though anyone raising triplets knows that deserves a medal), but the way Jake and Sean have approached parenthood with transparency and openness. They’ve invited their followers to walk alongside them through the surrogacy process, sharing both the emotional and practical lessons they’ve learned. In doing so, they’ve helped countless others who might be navigating similar paths feel less alone.

The two first met on Grindr (proof that yes, sometimes the swipe-right-of-it-all leads to soulmates), and they’ve now been together for 13 years. Their bond has only strengthened as they’ve transitioned from couplehood to parenthood. Even in the whirlwind of raising three children at once, they remain intentional about nurturing their relationship. They’re the first to remind their followers that self-care—and couple-care—are not luxuries, but necessities.

Between bedtime stories and school drop-offs, Jake and Sean are also full-time realtors in Utah. Their days are packed, but they still carve out time to travel, go dancing, attend concerts, soak in the hot tub, and indulge in plenty of Netflix-and-chill evenings (*wink*). Their love story is as much about carving joy into everyday life as it is about surviving the chaos of triplet parenting.

At its heart, their journey is a reminder that family isn’t about fitting into someone else’s mold. It’s about resilience after loss, choosing each other every day, and embracing the chaos with laughter. Jake, Sean, and their triplets show that it’s possible to honor where you come from, break away from the expectations that no longer serve you, and still find beauty and belonging in a new path forward.

Their Instagram bio might be simple, but the story behind it is extraordinary: two dads, three kids, and a whole lot of love. And if that isn’t inspiring, we don’t know what is.