Photo Credit: @rainbowdads

What’s it like growing up in a household with two fabulous gay dads? One hilarious kid just gave the internet a front-row seat—and let’s just say, it’s everything!

Gay Dads Gone Viral

In a now-viral video by a TikTok account that goes by @rainbowdads, racking up over 2.2 million views, a young boy decided to put his dads on blast in the most loving (and side-splitting) way possible. His mission? To mimic how his dads talk to their friends on the phone and see how they like it. Spoiler alert: they were not ready.

He kicks things off with, “What are you doing there, bear bear?”—a phrase that leaves one of his dads thoroughly confused. Naturally, he follows up with, “Are you going to WeHo with bear bear?” because, obviously, that clears things up. Except…it doesn’t. His dad stares at him, baffled, before responding, “Who is bear bear? What are you saying, sis?”To which the son claps back, “You know what I’m saying, sis!” Oh, the sass.

Meanwhile, his other dad isn’t safe from the roast session either. While casually making lunch, he goes heavy on the cheese—because, of course—and his son immediately seizes the moment, declaring in peak dramatic fashion, “Yes, mama! All the cheese! Yes, bear! Get it!”

The dads, now completely bewildered, ask him to stop, but the kid isn’t backing down. He stands his ground with a mic-drop moment: “I’m just saying, this is what it’s like to live with you.” And honestly? We believe him.

Photo Credit: @rainbowdads

Oh, and just to prove how current he is, he casually drops an Ozempic reference. Because nothing says “I live with two gay dads” quite like casually bringing up a diabetes-turned-weight-loss drug in everyday conversation.

Fierce. Fabulous. Hilarious. Somebody get this kid his own show!

