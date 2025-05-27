Gay Gasp Alert: Jonathan Groff in Swim Trunks Is the Moment

Broadway has long been home to high notes, heartbreak, and high drama — but this time, Jonathan Groff reminded us that it’s also a place where you just might catch a leading man stripping down to blue swim trunks before your first coffee.

Groff, the 40-year-old Broadway heartthrob with a Tony nomination and a cult queer following that rivals any pop diva’s, brought a little heat to a chilly New York morning on Good Morning America. Performing “Splish Splash” from the new musical Just in Time, Groff delivered charm, choreography, and a whole lot of chest in a scene that gay Twitter will undoubtedly be replaying on loop until Tony night.

The musical, in which Groff plays the legendary Bobby Darin, has already become a must-see. Described as an intimate nightclub experience, the show explores Darin’s rise to stardom, his brushes with fame, and the turbulent moments in between. And yes — if you were wondering — it includes bathtub antics and a Speedo that deserves its own billing in the Playbill.

During the GMA performance, Groff began in a classic suit and tie, crooning with effortless charisma. But in a blink-and-you’ll-miss-it quick-change moment, he slipped into something more… aquatic. “Splish Splash” suddenly transformed into a Broadway thirst trap with a vintage twist.

This is musical theatre with an extra side of eye candy, and nobody’s complaining.

It’s not the first time Groff has made waves — from Spring Awakening to Hamilton to Mindhunter and Frozen, he’s carved out a unique space in pop culture. But Just in Time might be his most unapologetically queer-adjacent performance yet — not because it’s explicitly about sexuality, but because it celebrates theatricality, vulnerability, and showbiz razzle-dazzle with a wink and a flex.

The gay gaze was alive and well during the number, and the internet took notice. Reactions ranged from “bless the costume designer” to “I’ve never wanted to be a bath faucet more in my life.” Same.

As we count down the days to the Tony Awards, where Groff is up for his third nomination, one thing is clear: the man can sing, act, strip, and splash — often all in the same number. Broadway’s always been about razzle-dazzle, but Just in Time and its leading man are making sure there’s a little razzle-thirst, too.

Watch the full GMA performance below. And maybe grab a towel.