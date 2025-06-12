At 87, George Takei is still boldly going where few have gone before—and this time, it’s with heart, humor, and a full-color graphic memoir that shares the part of his story he waited nearly seven decades to tell.

Known for his iconic role as helmsman Hikaru Sulu aboard the USS Enterprise, Takei has long been a pop culture legend, a powerful voice for justice, and more recently, a social media icon with a wit sharper than a Vulcan’s logic. But behind all that charm and activism was a truth he kept private—until 2005.

It wasn’t a quiet or gradual decision. In fact, as Takei tells it, “I’m here tonight because of two men: Arnold Schwarzenegger and Howard Stern.” During his speech at the Critics Choice Association’s inaugural Celebration of LGBTQ+ Cinema & Television in 2024, George gave a refreshingly candid and surprisingly funny account of how he came out at the age of 68.

In 2005, then-California Governor Schwarzenegger vetoed marriage equality legislation. “I was furious,” Takei recalled. That fury ignited something powerful in him. After decades of silence, he knew it was time to speak up—not just as an advocate, but as his full self. “That year I came out, and I spoke up. On many TV guest spots after that, I became gay George Takei.”

And then came Howard Stern. While the pairing might seem unexpected, it turned out to be a match made in radio heaven. Stern made Takei his show’s official announcer, and more importantly, gave him a national microphone to talk about LGBTQ+ rights, his personal journey, and to crack a few innuendos along the way.

“Thanks to Arnold, I came out of the closet to fight for change. Thanks to Howard, I was given a big microphone that I used to advocate for LGBTQ equality,” he said.

Now, George is sharing his story in the medium that helped him reach a new generation: the graphic novel. It Rhymes With Takei, written by George Takei, Steven Scott, and Justin Eisinger, and illustrated by Harmony Becker, is a deeply personal and joyfully told memoir that charts George’s life in the closet, the fear of exposure, and the moment he chose to live loudly and proudly. It’s also a tender love letter to his husband, Brad Altman, and a tribute to the queer community he has long championed.

From his early crushes in the conservative 1950s to his global fame and the painful silence he maintained even while advocating for others, It Rhymes With Takei doesn’t shy away from the difficult moments. It touches on the grief of the AIDS crisis, the isolation of hiding in plain sight, and the heartbreak of not being able to share the most important part of yourself with the world. But it also bursts with joy—the joy of finding love, of marching in Pride parades hand-in-hand with Brad, of finally being seen.

George Takei’s story is a testament to the idea that it’s never too late to live your truth, never too late to come out, and never too late to tell your story. Whether you’ve been following him since the original Star Trek days or just stumbled upon one of his hilarious tweets, It Rhymes With Takei is a reminder of how courage, humor, and love can break barriers—and how sometimes, the most personal truths are the ones that shine brightest.

Beam us up, George. We’re ready to read.