Why This Hunky TV Star Isn't Going Au Naturel For His Fans... Yet

WWE's Atlas: "You’re Not Going to Watch Because I’m Gay. You’re Going to Watch Me Because I’m Good"

J.K. Rowling and the Exasperating Essay

Aaron Taylor Johnson Can't Stop Taking His Clothes Off On Camera

Gerard Butler Leaves Little To The Imagination In His Skintight Wetsuit

Credit: Gerard Butler Instagram

Gerard Butler is the latest A-list hunk to put his amazing body on display in public and WE ARE HERE FOR IT! 

Teaching @itsmomcrae how to count. #DenOfThieves

The 50-year-old stud, who has been making us sweat ever since his chiseled body was seen throughout the hit film 300, was spotted stripping out of his wetsuit during a day at the beach with his pals in Malibu earlier this week.

The pics (which you can see HERE) show Gerard taking his wetsuit off which also gave fans a clear view of what he was packing downstairs. He is the prime example of what a hairy daddy is for anyone who is into that. 

Not satisfied with just Gerard? Here are some other daddy-types who have rocked very little at the beach: 

Former All My Children star Josh Duhamel looked just as yummy when he was seen emerging from the water like something out of Baywatch (once again, see pics HERE).

Today’s mood.

A post shared by Rob Lowe (@roblowe) on

Eternal heartthrob Rob Lowe looked absolutely fantastic while surfing with his equally handsome son Matthew (pics HERE).

And finally here is the mouthwatering Idris Elba putting his six pack on display with his ladylove Sabrina Dhowre

 

 

