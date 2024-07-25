Get to Know British Diver Jack Laugher

Jack Laugher is a British diver who competes in individual springboard events for Great Britain and England. He also participates in synchronized events alongside Daniel Goodfellow and Anthony Harding.

Laugher was born on January 30, 1995 in Harrogate, North Yorkshire. At the age of 7, he became interested in diving when a lifeguard told him to go for diving lessons during a family visit to Harrogate Hydro Swimming Pool. Thereafter, he started learning diving at the Harrogate and District Diving Club at the Hydro.

Fast forward to the present, Laugher is now considered to be a “multiple Olympian and the most decorated British diver of all time with 13 gold, 8 silver and 6 bronze medals across major championships,” as per Socialite Life.

Not to mention, the athlete was 17 when he made his Olympic debut in London 2012, and he is now preparing for his fourth Olympics in Paris. In an interview with The Independent, he stated:

“I’ve achieved what every athlete wants to achieve, an Olympic gold medal, which means that every time I go and compete now it’s a bit of a blessing. But that doesn’t mean I’m not looking to add to that tally, and dreaming of being on that podium and winning it again.”

Moreover, Laugher supports the LGBTQ+ community, and have previously expressed:

“I have quite a few gay friends, just from school and people I’ve met through diving and my journey. Everyone should feel comfortable to be gay and be who they are.”

Now that we’ve gotten to know a bit more about the hottie that is Jack Laugher, let’s also take a moment to admire some of his thirst-worthy pics, shall we? 😉

Sources: en.wikipedia.org, socialitelife.com