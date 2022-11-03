Get to Know ‘Enola Holmes’ Star Louis Partridge

Louis Partridge is famously known for playing the role of Lord Tewkesbury in the mystery crime film ‘Enola Holmes,’ and he rose to global fame thereafter.

That being said, let’s get to know this up and coming British hottie, shall we?

Partridge was born in June 3, 2003, and he is currently 19 years old. His star sign is Gemini, which has the traits of being outgoing and intelligent. His official height has yet to be confirmed, but some sites say that he is 6-feet tall while others state that he stands at around 5 feet and 9 inches tall.

The actor was born and raised in Wandsworth, London where he also attended school. Partridge began filming for ‘Enola Holmes’ right after getting his GCSE results. He was unsure if he would be able to make acting his full-time career, so he is still studying his A-levels alongside acting.

He likes old music from the 80s, and his favorite bands are The Strokes, The Smiths, and The Cure. Partridge initially wanted to become a runway model because he has a “bit too much” interest in fashion, as per his interview with British Vogue. However, he’s been told that he’s “not tall enough” a couple of times. Despite that, he was able to fulfill his dream at a Prada fashion show this year.

Prior to starring in the 2020 movie ‘Enola Holmes,’ he played the character of Piero de’ Medici in the 2019 TV series ‘Medici.’ He also played the role of G-Man in ‘Paddington 2,’ as well as Young Henry Bates in ‘Amazon Adventures.’ After his breakthrough portrayal in ‘Enola Holmes,’ Partridge starred as Sid Vicious in the 2022 mini series ‘Pistol.’

Moreover, Partridge will be returning as Lord Tewkesbury in ‘Enola Holmes 2,’ which is scheduled for its initial release on November 4.

