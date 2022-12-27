Get to Know More About ‘Sex Lives of College Girls’ Spencer Neville

Spencer Neville is known for starring in the 2022 movie ‘Devotion,’ the TV series ‘Ozark,’ and the award-winning film ‘The Obituary of Tunde Johnson’ in 2019.

More recently, the 32-year-old actor also joined the cast of ‘The Sex Life of College Girls’ Season 2, and in an interview with E! News earlier this month, he talked about his role stating:

“I’m the new frat guy that comes in and shakes things up a bit. As we know, where it left off, the girls were in a little trouble, and they got our Theta in a little bit of trouble. So I’m comin’ in a little hot.”

And on the topic of college life, Neville shared how his real-life experience is different from his character’s.

“I was not in a frat. But, I hung out with them — you know, you go to the bars, you go to the frats. There was this one bar, and it was a frat bar. I forget the name of it, but it was the coolest place of all the bars because they would give you this 48-ounce styrofoam cup and half of it is liquor. It’s like $10 for 48 ounces. That was where I studied what it meant to be in a frat. How to behave, how to hold yourself, how to talk to women,” he recalled.

Despite the difference, the actor said that he did use his college experience to prepare for his role in ‘The Sex Life of College Girls’ Season 2. Moving on to a day in his life, Neville’s day starts at as early as 6:30 a.m. when he enjoys a glass of Athletic Greens while making himself a cup of coffee, which he revealed to Us Weekly:

“I’m obsessed with coffee. I’ve got so many — too many — gadgets.”

He then has his weekly therapy, which he expressed “has been the most transformative thing ever for me.” The rest of his day includes wardrobe fitting, getting his hair cut, and working out. And finally, he takes his dog Ruki out for a walk in the evening.

“My dog Ruki — my best friend — and I go for a walk in Griffith Park. It’s my favorite way to get outside and unwind/disconnect from a long day,” the actor shared.

Moreover, Neville played the love interest of Steven Silver in the 2019 drama film ‘The Obituary of Tunde Johnson,’ which is about a gay Nigerian-American teen who is pulled over by the police and shot to death.

Going back to ‘The Sex Life of College Girls,’ the latest season is now available on HBO Max.

Sources: usmagazine.com, imdb.com