Áron Piper Strips Everything Back, Rocks Tighty Whities

Áron Piper may have left the halls of Las Encinas behind years ago, but fans clearly have not stopped paying attention.

The actor first became a global heartthrob as Ander Muñoz in Elite, playing one of the show’s most emotionally layered characters. Across four seasons, Ander navigated love, heartbreak, illness, self-discovery, and plenty of drama before ultimately leaving the series to see what the world had in store beyond the elite private school.

Years later, Piper remains just as captivating.

Whether he’s releasing music, taking on new acting projects, or casually breaking the internet with a shirtless Instagram post, the Spanish star has mastered the art of keeping fans interested.

His latest photoshoot might be his most convincing argument yet.

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Less Fabric, More Piper

For Scuffers’ newest campaign, Piper embraces a minimalist approach to fashion.

Very minimalist.

In several photos, the actor sports little more than a pair of classic white briefs while confidently posing for the camera. In one particularly playful image, he uses a shirt to strategically cover himself, creating the kind of photo that immediately stops people mid-scroll.

The campaign perfectly matches Piper’s effortlessly cool persona.

One moment he’s lounging around in underwear. The next he’s wearing a shirt emblazoned with the word “guapo,” which translates to “handsome.” A bold statement perhaps, but one that’s difficult to argue with.

essas* mds até escrevi errado vendo isso 🥵 pic.twitter.com/DWciTMX3xd — lucas (@likerubie) May 31, 2026

Elsewhere, Piper poses shirtless, showing off his collection of tattoos, defined abs, and the kind of confidence that cannot be bought in stores.

The photos manage to feel cheeky rather than overly serious, which has always been part of Piper’s appeal.

He knows exactly how to have fun with the camera.

The Internet’s Favorite Troublemaker

Longtime fans know this is hardly the first time Piper has generated a little online chaos.

His social media presence has become almost as famous as his acting career. Every new shirtless photo, beach snap, or behind-the-scenes glimpse tends to send comment sections into a predictable frenzy.

Not that anyone seems to mind.

Arón Piper para a nova campanha da Scuffers. pic.twitter.com/8cY1LqPjDd — Arón Piper Brasil (@aronpiperbrasil) June 1, 2026

Part of Piper’s charm is that he never appears to be trying too hard. The confidence feels natural, the humor feels genuine, and the photos always come with just enough mischief to keep people talking.

The latest Scuffers campaign is simply the newest chapter in that ongoing story.

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More Than Just a Pretty Face

Of course, Piper is keeping busy professionally as well.

The actor recently appeared in the war drama La tregua (The Truce), continuing to build a filmography that stretches far beyond his breakout role in Elite. He is also set to lead the upcoming project Hugo 24, while joining an impressive ensemble cast in Day Drinker alongside his Elite co-star Manu Ríos, along with Johnny Depp, Penélope Cruz, and Madelyn Cline.

Not bad for someone who can command headlines simply by putting on a pair of briefs.

As his career continues to expand internationally, Piper seems perfectly comfortable balancing serious acting roles with the playful energy that made audiences fall for him in the first place.

And judging by this latest photoshoot, he has no plans to stop causing a little harmless distraction anytime soon.