Back in March, Queer as Folk star Johnny Sibilly broke the hearts of many after hard-launching his then-new boyfriend Phillip Davis.

Phillip Davis is a former gymnast and cheerleader who posts steamy pics of himself on the Gram showing us what good days in the gym would look like.

He used to cheer for the all-star cheerleading team Cheer Athletics’ CREWCATS where he showed off his tumbling skills on the mat and won a championship with his team for the National Cheerleading Association competition in 2020. I always trust a guy who looks amazing in a cheerleading uniform–they’re very flexible.

It looks like Davis has been cheerleading since he was young, being a part of the world champions in 2016 during his time as a Cheetahs member.

With a body and charm like Davis, it’s no surprise that he has quite a following of 17K on his OnlyFans where he invites his subscribers to “have some fun.”

The South Florida resident is often seen posting his year-round summer bod showing us that time away from mat doesn’t mean he won’t be making our insides tumble with delight.

It looks like Phillip first introduced Johnny to his followers on Instagram in March of this year with a casual selfie of the two tucked into a carousel of photos.

Since then, the love birds have never failed to share their happy moments on social media together. The couple seems to enjoy their time together, from beach outings to casual Target runs, and even red carpet events where two look dashing dressed up (and down).

In Davis’ latest post, the two looked happy spending Sibilly’s birthday together with the former posting a sweet caption on his page:

“Happy birthday to my favorite person 🥰

You’ve brought so much happiness and love into my life from the moment we met and you make every day brighter with that perfect smile of yours that I’ll never be able to get enough of. I appreciate and adore you more than you’ll ever know. Have the best day my little baker, my cookie monster and my best friend 💕”

With the two looking loved up and hot in the kitchen, domestic bliss seems like a lovely thing doesn’t it?