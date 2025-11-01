Gio Benitez on Coming Out: “It’s All Going to Be OK” – A Bold Step

Coming out and sharing his true self with the world, Gio Benitez is a name that many recognize from his role as a co-host on Good Morning America—a steady presence in our mornings, delivering the news with a smile. But behind that polished television persona lies a deeply personal journey that he’s only recently begun to share. In a candid conversation with his husband, Tommy DiDario, on the I Never Said This Before podcast, Gio opened up about the challenges he faced as he navigated being a gay man in the public eye.

Growing Up Gay: The Weight of Keeping a Secret

“Growing up gay and keeping that a secret,” Gio reflects, “was something that I didn’t talk to anyone about really till I was 24 years old.” It’s a sentiment many can relate to—the feeling of holding something inside, of carrying a weight that you know is yours but are too afraid to share. It’s a weight that often feels like it might hold you back, shape your future, and keep you from living out your dreams.

Will Being Open About His Identity Hold Him Back?

For Gio, that fear was real. He admits he constantly wondered, “Will that hold me back?” And in the climate he grew up in, society’s answer to that question seemed clear: yes. There weren’t openly queer role models on TV, especially not in the world of mainstream news. There was no one to look up to, no one to show him that being yourself didn’t have to be a barrier to success.

But despite that fear, Gio pushed forward, dreaming of a career where he could truly be himself. “This is something of a dream that I always had,” he says. And yet, in the back of his mind, there was always that nagging question: Could being myself prevent me from having that dream?

It’s a question many LGBTQ+ folks ask themselves when faced with the choice between staying hidden and being true to who they are. For Gio, the answer to that question only came after years of internal struggle. But today, standing at the cusp of turning 40, Gio has wisdom to offer to anyone still wrestling with those fears. “Today I would say chill out,” he laughs, offering reassurance to his younger self—and, in turn, to all of us—”It’s all going to be OK.”

What’s striking about Gio’s reflection is how he doesn’t just talk about coming out as a single event, but as an ongoing journey. The real healing, he explains, comes when we start to listen to our inner child—the version of ourselves that carried those early fears and doubts. “That person is still inside all of us,” he shares. “We constantly have to talk to that little kid inside because they’re there. They are a part of us. They were there through the most monumental parts of our lives. And they’re still there.”

In those words, there’s an important reminder: growth isn’t linear. Healing doesn’t happen in a single moment or even over the course of a few years. It’s something we carry with us, like a thread woven into the fabric of who we are. And sometimes, the greatest act of self-love is simply offering compassion to the version of ourselves that’s still trying to figure things out.

Healing Isn’t Linear: Listening to Your Inner Child

Gio’s story is one of many that show the power of living authentically, no matter how long it takes to get there. It’s a reminder to everyone in the LGBTQ+ community that you’re not alone in your struggles, and that the journey to self-acceptance doesn’t have to be a solitary one.

As Gio reflects on what he wishes he could’ve told his younger self, his message is clear: take a deep breath, relax, and trust that everything will work out. “It’s all going to be OK” might just be the most healing thing any of us could hear.

Source: I’ve Never Said This Before With Tommy DiDario