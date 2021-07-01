‘Give It To Me Retro – That’s What I’m Looking For’

What could be more appropriate for a #ThrowbackThursday music post than a disco-inspired bop that yearns for retro fashions?

Out singer/songwriter Kyle Motsinger is bored with today’s clothing styles. Missing the bolder and more colorful fashions of the past, Motsinger realized he wanted to dunk his junk in some throwback funk and disco.

Born to a beat that folks can wiggle to, Motsinger’s new single, “Retro,” is a fun, upbeat bop that puts deep emotional thoughts aside for a moment.

Instead, our musical ginger hero conjures up scenes of summer parties and high-flying style amid funky disco rhythms and sassy-as-summer horns.

Make my shorts the shortest ever / Crop top, Acid jeans

You know I love some leather / Sparkle like the disco queens

I need to make my outside / Match the me inside

I need to look further back / When clothes were amplified

In the music video (directed by Tyler Jensen), Motsinger dives into his own fashion fantasia at Hamlet’s Vintage in Manhattan. He’s assisted in his ‘retro review’ by drag queen Michael ‘Pickles’ Wakefield as the vintage store clerk.

Also adding aid to the many lewks are Addam Moreno (stylist) and Ari Rosenbaum (makeup).

“Retro” is available for streaming on Apple Music, Spotify, and Soundcloud. Download the new single from iTunes here.

You can check out Instinct’s previous coverage of Motsinger’s music here, and look for his live performances in Provincetown, Massachusetts, in July and August.