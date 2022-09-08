‘Glass Onion: A Knives Out Mystery’ Drops a Thrilling First Look

Daniel Craig is officially back as Benoit Blanc, and the first look into ‘Glass Onion: A Knives Out Mystery’ has just been released!

The first installation in 2019 titled ‘Knives Out’ was a commercial success, and American filmmaker Rian Johnson was nominated for Best Original Screenplay at the 92nd Academy Awards for the mystery comedy film.

‘Knives Out’ is starring Craig who plays the role of a world-renowned private detective named Benoit Blanc, and his co-stars in the original movie are Chris Evans, Ana de Armas, Jamie Lee Curtis, and Toni Collette.

Rian Johnson’s ‘GLASS ONION: A KNIVES OUT MYSTERY’ will release in theaters on a TBA date on Netflix on December 23. The film stars Daniel Craig, Edward Norton, Janelle Monáe, Kathryn Hahn, Leslie Odom Jr, Jessica Henwick, Madelyn Cline, Kate Hudson and Dave Bautista. pic.twitter.com/MXj03v1S7D — DiscussingFilm (@DiscussingFilm) September 8, 2022

Meanwhile, the cast of the highly anticipated sequel include Dave Bautista, Kathryn Hahn, Edward Norton, Janelle Monáe, Leslie Odom Jr., and Kate Hudson. As per Collider, ‘Glass Onion: A Knives Out Mystery’ tells the story of:

“A tech billionaire Miles Bron (Edward Norton) invites some of his nearest and dearest for a getaway on his private Greek island, it soon becomes clear that all is not perfect in paradise. And when someone turns up dead, well, who better than Blanc to peel back the layers of intrigue?”

Moreover, ‘Glass Onion: A Knives Out Mystery’ will have its world premiere during the prestigious Toronto Film Festival, and it will be released in theaters, as well as be available for streaming on Netflix on December 23.

Source: collider.com