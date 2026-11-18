If there’s one thing Good Morning America anchor Gio Benitez wants everyone to take away from his recent health scare, it’s that looking healthy doesn’t necessarily mean everything is okay on the inside. The 41-year-old journalist has revealed that he was diagnosed with coronary artery disease, despite maintaining an active lifestyle and regularly sharing his fitness routine with followers.

And honestly, this is a reminder none of us should ignore.

A Family History That Was Hard to Ignore

Speaking about his diagnosis, Benitez admitted that the news brought back years of anxiety surrounding heart disease in his family. Several relatives, including his grandmother, aunts and uncles, died from heart attacks at relatively young ages. Others experienced serious heart complications, including a grandfather who underwent triple bypass surgery.

That history made the diagnosis particularly frightening. In an interview with PEOPLE, Benitez revealed that he would sometimes wake up in the middle of the night overwhelmed by thoughts that something terrible could happen to him.

His husband, podcast host Tommy DiDario, was also there as he navigated the emotional aftermath.

READ: LOOK: Hot Husbands Gio Benitez & Tommy DiDario’s Adorable and Thirst-Worthy Pics

The Scan That Changed Everything

Interestingly, Benitez’s diagnosis came after a casual conversation with ABC News chief medical correspondent and cardiologist Dr. Tara Narula. While working on a heart health segment about a year ago, he shared his concerns, prompting Narula to recommend a coronary artery calcium scan.

FULL INTERVIEW: ABC News’ @giobenitez was recently diagnosed with coronary artery disease, despite feeling perfectly healthy. Chief Medical Correspondent @drtaranarula shares more about the scan he underwent to get his diagnosis. https://t.co/FHe8HEpL25 — Good Morning America (@GMA) November 17, 2026

Although he initially put it off because of his busy reporting schedule, he eventually went through with the procedure.

The results? A calcium score indicating the presence of calcified plaque in his coronary arteries. He had expected a score of zero.

What made the discovery even more surprising was that an earlier cardiac stress test had shown no concerning abnormalities. However, Narula explained that the two examinations look for different things. A stress test evaluates how the heart performs during exertion, while a calcium scan detects plaque buildup. In other words, someone can have coronary artery disease without obvious symptoms or an abnormal stress test.

A Wake-Up Call, Not the End of the Story

Benitez is now receiving treatment, including measures to lower his cardiovascular risk, and says his latest blood work has shown encouraging progress.

More importantly, he hopes his experience encourages others to speak with their doctors about their heart health, particularly those with a family history of cardiovascular disease.

His diagnosis may have been frightening, but Narula emphasizes that coronary artery disease doesn’t mean someone can no longer live a full and active life. With appropriate treatment and ongoing care, patients can continue enjoying the things they love.

For Benitez, sharing his story is about making sure someone else doesn’t overlook a potentially life-saving conversation.

Because sometimes, the most important health warning signs aren’t the ones we can see in the mirror.