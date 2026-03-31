GOP Kai Schwemmer Says Gay Men Are Using Gyms to Spread AIDS

In the latest episode of Why Are These People Allowed to Speak?, Kai Schwemmer, the newly minted political director of the College Republicans of America, has once again proven that there’s no such thing as too far-right. Schwemmer, known for his, let’s call it, enthusiastic takes on many issues, has recently made waves (more like tidal waves) with his live-streamed rants against gay men, gyms, and society at large. Let’s just say, he’s taken the “don’t ask, don’t tell” policy and thrown it out the window in the worst possible way.

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The Gym Conspiracy Theory No One Asked For

Back in January 2023, Schwemmer decided to grace his followers with a particularly charming take on gay men and the fitness world. While watching a Time magazine story about fitness culture during the early AIDS crisis, he shared this thought:

“Once again, gay men trying to take over straight male spaces. Gay men have been trying to subvert the gym. Do not let them do it.”

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Now, let’s pause here. Because, yeah, this man really believes that gay men are secretly plotting to overthrow your precious hetero gym spaces. But wait—there’s more. Schwemmer continues, adding:

“They’ve been weaponizing it. They’ve been weaponizing it to give you AIDS. People are going to think this is an own on lifters. No, no, no. This is an indictment of gay people.”

So, apparently, your gym session now comes with a side of conspiracy theory, where lifting weights is the perfect cover for a covert operation involving AIDS? He is playing a dangerous game of “blame the gays for everything,” but it doesn’t stop there.

A History of Racism, Misogyny, and ‘Growth’

The Guardian recently unearthed a treasure trove of equally unhinged remarks from Schwemmer. From deeply misogynistic comments to views so archaic you’d think we were in the 1800s, His online footprint reads like a “How To Be A Horrible Person in 2026” guide. One standout gem?

His stance on abortion: He once stated he would accept a world where “abortion is banned and slavery is legal.” Just when you thought we couldn’t get any more dystopian. The cherry on top? He then declared himself “very much an anti-universal suffrage guy.”

Oh, but let’s not forget his thoughts on the LGBTQ+ community. Schwemmer has been vocal in his opposition to gay marriage and made it clear that he is not here for same-sex marriage protections. There’s no mistaking it—he’s stuck in a time machine that stops at 1950, and it’s not going anywhere.

The Mormon ‘Growth’ That Wasn’t

For the record, Schwemmer did go on a two-year Mormon mission to Argentina, claiming it was a process of “growth” that made him shed his past racist and bigoted beliefs. Unfortunately for him, “growth” doesn’t quite seem to fit when you’re still hanging out with far-right extremists and making such horrific comments. If the growth is supposed to be personal, then someone needs to pass him a “How To Be a Decent Human” manual.

Schwemmer’s Inability to Let Go of Far-Right Ideals

Now, you’d think that after such revelations, Schwemmer might’ve learned to at least keep a low profile. But no. He’s still very much tied to the far-right. His connections to Nick Fuentes and the so-called “groyper” movement are well-documented, and it’s clear from his rhetoric that he’s trying to follow Fuentes’ playbook: blend into mainstream Republican politics while downplaying his more extreme beliefs. It’s like trying to make a creepy uncle seem “chill” at family gatherings, only for everyone to remember that he once tried to recruit the kids into a cult.

Ben Lorber, a senior analyst at Political Research Associates, summed it up well when he noted Schwemmer is trying to “downplay their more extreme views” while still lurking in the shadows of far-right ideology. Meanwhile, Jeff Tischauser from the Southern Poverty Law Center remarked that “you need to watch them closely to see if their actions match their rhetoric.” At this point, Schwemmer is so far gone, the only thing matching his rhetoric is a meme about how to lose every ally you’ve ever had in one fell swoop.

The ‘College Republicans’ Response: Crickets

You’d think that, given Schwemmer’s choice words, the College Republicans would, at the very least, offer a comment. But nope. Him and the College Republicans of America have remained eerily silent in response to these revelations. If they thought silence would make us forget, they clearly haven’t heard the phrase, “we’re not here to be quiet.”

Conclusion: Is Schwemmer an Outlier or the New Norm?

The real question here is: How many more of Schwemmer’s ilk are out there? While the far-right may try to rebrand and downplay their extremism, Schwemmer’s inability to move beyond hate is a chilling reminder of just how deep these views can run. It’s 2026, folks. And yet, somehow, we still have people who think the best way to use their platform is to spew venom about gay men in the gym, condemn abortion rights, and praise racist policies.

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Let’s just hope that as Schwemmer tries to make waves in mainstream politics, we all remember what’s at stake—and keep calling out the hate when we see it.