Goss & Green Celebrate Sights, Sounds (And Smell!) Of Summer

You’ve got to hand it to indie recording star Tom Goss – the man knows a good time when he sees it, and hears it,…and smells it.

Goss has teamed up with comedic chanteuse Deven Green (also known as ‘Miss Betty Bowers, America’s Best Christian’) and music producer Ned Douglas for their new single, “Undercover Summer.”

The retro pop bop celebrates friends and summertime fun together wrapped up in a bouncy B-52s vibe. The bright and colorful music video features the trio with dozens of bears frolicking in a sunny, Palm Springs pool setting.

Goss has a long history of celebrating all shapes and sizes of men in his music videos going back to his 2015 hit “Bears” and as recently as his “Nerdy Bear” release last August.

But the trio didn’t stop at “sights and sounds” for their new endeavor. The artists have partnered with Brent Leonesio of SmellBent.com to craft an “Undercover Summer” fragrance! The scent is described as “an intoxicating blend of coconut oil, suntan lotion, and a light breeze” to help you throwback to blue skies and Speedos.

“I went to Palm Springs to spend the weekend with Deven and Ned,” explains Tom Goss, whose music videos have garnered over 16 million views. “We knew we wanted to write a big, fun, summery track so we went into the studio. Ned immediately locked into the sound with his incredible bass line. The lyrics poured out of Deven and me and the instrumentation started flying from there!”

“We shot the ‘Undercover Summer’ video in beautiful Palm Springs,” says Douglas, who has worked with major music artists including Katy Perry, Stevie Nicks, and No Doubt. “We got all our closest friends to come by and join us in a pool party! No one wanted to leave.”

“After we had created our summertime feast for the ears and eyes, we thought, why do noses always have to miss out on the fun?” continues Green, who has performed with the biggest drag queens in the world and appeared as a judge RuPaul’s Drag Race. “With the Undercover Summer fragrance, we can all smell like the season all year round!”

Goss, Green and Douglas became fast friends several years ago, when Tom moved full-time to Los Angeles. The trio started performing live concerts together on Facebook every Friday. “We’re like the movie Threesome but without the benefits,” exclaims Tom.

Tom Goss’s “Undercover Summer (featuring Deven Green and Ned Douglas)” is available on iTunes, Spotify, and all major digital platforms.

Hit the play button for the Palm Springs party pop treat. You can follow Goss on Instagram here and Green on the Gram of Insta here.