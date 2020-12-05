Grammy Winning Artist Taylor Dayne Getting Praise on Twitter

Taylor Dayne is getting some well-deserved attention on Twitter.

OK @taylordayne now we need some new music. #TheMaskedSinger — Lady Yolaunda (@ThickLeo6) December 3, 2020

Holy shit you guys @taylordayne on @MaskedSingerFOX is taking me back. So many hits, such an incredible voice. She was on the radio *constantly* for a significant number of my formative years. 10/10 would see in concert once that's a thing again. Maybe a tour with @richardmarx?? — Tim H. 🌊 (@wholelottaotto) December 4, 2020

@taylordayne I just need you to know that legitimately my parents named me after you and you have been amazing as the popcorn in #MaskedSinger — Taylor Whisenant (@TaylorCNCW) December 3, 2020

@taylordayne WHAT ENERGY! Taylor, it was absolutely awesome watching you this season and your are absolutely a shining light when the world really needed it! My Wife has been a giant fan and almost passed out when seeing you and she BOTH went to BALDWIN high school 8 yrs spart! — Darin GatesⓋ (@dgates740) December 4, 2020

The Grammy award-winning singer, known for hits such as “Tell It to My Heart,” “Love Will Lead You Back,” and “Can’t Get Enough of Your Love” was revealed to be the masked contestant known as Popcorn on the Fox reality singing competition, The Masked Singer.

Dayne made it all the way to the semi-finale round where she along with Seahorse (Tori Kelly) and Jellyfish (Olympic snowboarder Chloe Kim).

During her time on The Masked Singer, Dayne sang P!nk’s “What About Us,”

Harry Styles’ “Falling,”

Bryan Adam’s “(Everything I Do) I Do It For You,”

Jessie J’s “Domino”

And Tina Turner’s “Better Be Good to Me.”

Dayne posted on her Instagram how much it meant to her to do The Masked Singer.

Dayne also re-released a holiday single, Irving Berlin’s “I’ve Got My Love to Keep Me Warm,” the day before Thanksgiving.

