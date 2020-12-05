Grammy Winning Artist Taylor Dayne Getting Praise on Twitter

by
Taylor Dayne at Cleveland Pride 2017 (Photo Credit: Gerald Biggerstaff)

Taylor Dayne is getting some well-deserved attention on Twitter.

The Grammy award-winning singer, known for hits such as “Tell It to My Heart,” “Love Will Lead You Back,” and “Can’t Get Enough of Your Love” was revealed to be the masked contestant known as Popcorn on the Fox reality singing competition, The Masked Singer.

Dayne made it all the way to the semi-finale round where she along with Seahorse (Tori Kelly) and Jellyfish (Olympic snowboarder Chloe Kim).

During her time on The Masked Singer, Dayne sang P!nk’s “What About Us,”

Harry Styles’ “Falling,”

 

Bryan Adam’s “(Everything I Do) I Do It For You,”

Jessie J’s “Domino”

And Tina Turner’s “Better Be Good to Me.”

 

Dayne posted on her Instagram how much it meant to her to do The Masked Singer.

Dayne also re-released a holiday single, Irving Berlin’s “I’ve Got My Love to Keep Me Warm,” the day before Thanksgiving.

Let us know what you think in the comments or on our social media accounts.

 

Source: Taylor Dayne Official Twitter Page, The Masked Singer Official YouTube Channel, Taylor Dayne Official YouTube Channel, Taylor Dayne Official Instagram Page,

 

 

What do you think?