Greg Slade Makes Tennis Hotter—and a Little Gayer, Too

When British wheelchair tennis star Greg Slade posted his coming-out message ahead of the Australian Open, he wasn’t just making an Instagram post—he was serving a slice of courage with a side of inspiration. At 23, Greg Slade became one of the very few openly gay male tennis players in a sport that’s still pretty straight-laced. But did he have doubts before posting? Oh, you bet.

Greg Slade’s Doubts: A Grand Slam of Nerves

Imagine gearing up for a Grand Slam, mentally preparing for your match, and then, bam—you drop a bombshell on social media. Not an easy decision, even for someone as fierce as Slade. He admitted:

“Because there are so few of us in professional tennis, there were definitely times where I doubted whether I should be doing this.”

Yes, coming out when you’re not in a quiet, cozy corner of the world is a lot. The world of professional tennis isn’t exactly known for its pride flags—more like tennis whites, tennis balls, and… well, more tennis whites. But Slade pushed through the nerves, deciding it was time to be honest, despite the potential fallout.

“I was concerned about the reaction… Would it blow up in my face and mess with my prep for this event?”

Slade wasn’t just worried about trolling on social media (though that’s its own kind of nightmare). He was also wondering if his personal life might become the story of his tournament. Would the focus shift from his athleticism to his sexuality? But you know what they say: The grass is greener on the other side—and Slade was about to discover just how true that is.

The Clapback from the Gay Gods: Mostly Positive Vibes

Spoiler: it didn’t blow up in his face. In fact, the reaction was overwhelmingly positive, because honestly, who doesn’t love a badass tennis player with a heart of gold?

“There’s been a couple of [negative] things here and there, but there’s always going to be. And actually, you’re talking about a handful of people compared to literally thousands of people who have either reached out or liked it or seen it, or followed and offered their support.”

Thousands. That’s thousands of people cheering him on, not just for being a tennis player, but for being unapologetically himself. If only every comment section were this supportive, right?

Fellow Players Came Before Him—But Slade’s Still Leading the Way

It wasn’t just the love from fans that pushed Slade to take the plunge. Seeing fellow tennis players like Joao Lucas Reis da Silva and Mika Brunold share their stories before him gave Slade the confidence he needed to step out.

“Seeing how positive the reaction was for him, it was really nice for me,” he said.

He realized he had a chance to make an even bigger impact because of his position. Why not use it to inspire even more people?

“I recognised that I was in a privileged but also a very unique position as somebody who was playing grand slams, who could then speak out and was comfortable in doing so.”

And bam, that’s how change starts.

Tennis Is Great, But Representation Is Greater

Of course, Slade’s coming out isn’t just about him. It’s about making sure others don’t have to wait for decades to feel comfortable in their own skin. He’s teamed up with Pride in Tennis, a network that advocates for LGBTQ+ players, coaches, volunteers, and fans in the sport.

“Hopefully, as time goes on, issues like this will snowball until it becomes a non-issue.”

Because one thing’s for sure: if we want the tennis world to keep evolving, visibility matters. And for Slade, it’s all about helping even just one person feel seen.

“I’ve had messages from people saying, ‘Oh, I play in a club and I don’t feel like I can be open with my club team members and your story is inspiring to me’.”

See? It’s not about being a top-100 player; it’s about making someone feel less alone. And let’s be real—if we’ve learned anything from our icons, it’s that sometimes the most powerful thing you can do is just show up and be yourself.

A Message to Other Pro Athletes: Do It on Your Own Time, But Do It!

Slade’s message to other athletes who might be considering coming out? Take your time, but remember that the love and support on the other side is totally worth it. And as much as he might be one of the first, he’s not trying to pressure anyone to be the next.

“You do what you want,” he said, “I’d say the grass really is greener on the other side.”

But let’s be real: we’re all waiting for that next big moment. One of these days, one of the higher-profile athletes is going to take that leap—and then tennis will finally be the sport where you can win matches and hearts without hiding who you are.

“I hope that, in many years to come, when I’m able to look back on my journey, my career, that I’m able to take pride in being part of that.”

And we’re all here for it, Greg. Whether it’s on the court or off, you’re serving up more than just aces—you’re giving us something even more valuable: the power to be proud.

Source: Skysports