Grindr Scam: Five Arrested Over Alleged Dating App Robbery Scheme

Anyone on Grindr knows the usual gamble: the face might be real, the intentions might be unclear, and the “just looking for something casual” line sometimes means “I will vanish mid-conversation without explanation.” But in Johor, Malaysia, police say one encounter on Grindr allegedly turned into something far more serious than bad chat etiquette.

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When a Grindr Match Isn’t Just Bad Vibes

Johor police chief Datuk Ab Rahaman Arsad said five men have been arrested over an alleged scheme involving fake profiles on Grindr, used to target victims through seemingly normal romantic conversations.

Authorities believe the group created fake accounts to arrange meetings with men they were targeting, with at least nine alleged robberies reported between January and May in Johor Bahru.

Investigators say victims met suspects after connecting on Grindr, expecting a date or casual meetup. Police allege that once the victims arrived, they were brought into a vehicle. From there, the situation reportedly escalated in ways no one scrolling at 2 a.m. would ever swipe right on.

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The “Security Check” Twist Nobody Asked For

According to police, additional individuals would then appear, allegedly claiming to be security personnel. Victims were accused of inappropriate behaviour in public spaces after arranging meetings through Grindr.

“The victims were threatened and assaulted before their personal belongings, including debit and credit cards, jewellery and cash, were taken from them,” Ab Rahaman said.

Nine men aged 25 to 40 have reportedly lodged police reports after incidents tied to meetups arranged via Grindr, with total losses estimated at RM315,220. Police say victims were not only robbed but also pressured into revealing PIN numbers, which were allegedly used for withdrawals and purchases.

A Reminder Nobody Wants, But Everyone Needs

While most conversations on Grindr end with either a date, a ghost, or an overenthusiastic “hey” followed by silence, this case highlights why real-world meetings still need caution.

Safety habits—like meeting in public places and letting someone know your plans—may not feel romantic, but they matter when moving from chat to in-person encounters arranged through Grindr. Because the only thing worse than a disappointing date from Grindr is a date that was never a date at all.

Source: MalayMail