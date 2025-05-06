Harry James Llanos Is the CEO of Cheeky Gains

If you’ve stumbled upon Harry James Llanos’ Instagram (@hjpotter934) and found yourself hypnotized by a pair of perfectly sculpted glutes — don’t worry, you’re not alone. You’re in very good (and equally distracted) company.

Photo Credit: @hjpotter934

Llanos knows exactly what his greatest ASSets are (yes, we’re talking about those cheeky peaches), and trust me, he’s not shy about showing them off. Frankly, I’m still trying to figure out how he manages to crush an entire lower body workout in nothing but those tiny string thongs. That’s not just gym dedication — that’s straight-up talent, balance, and maybe even a sprinkle of sorcery.

Photo Credit: @hjpotter934

But Harry isn’t just here to tease (well… okay, maybe a little). He’s here to teach. His feed is practically a masterclass in glute gains, served with a side of thirst-trap realness. If you’ve ever dreamed of building a derriere that deserves its own spotlight, his enviable workout routines will have you squatting, thrusting, and lunging your way into peachy perfection. And let’s be honest — who doesn’t want a set of glutes that could break the internet?

That is, of course, if you can stay focused long enough to actually absorb the workout. Between the cheeky mesh shorts, sweat-slicked skin, and — ahem — very generous camera angles, it’s hard not to hit replay… purely for educational purposes, of course. (I swear I’m only on my fifth rewatch to check my form… really.)

And just when you thought Harry couldn’t get any hotter — plot twist — he’s also the CEO and creative director of his own clothing company. Yes, this isn’t just thirst-trapping; it’s genius marketing. Flaunting your glutes and selling the shorts that frame them so well? Someone give this man an MBA and a standing ovation (preferably while we’re all in squats).

Photo Credit: @hjpotter934

Thinking of snagging a pair for yourself? You’re in luck. Just shoot him a message via WhatsApp, and get ready — they ship all over Colombia and internationally via FedEx. Sadly, the model won’t be included–we cried. We moved on.

So, has Harry gotten your attention? Good. Now grab those shorts, follow his workouts, and maybe — just maybe — you’ll be one step closer to owning a set of peaches worthy of their own fan club.