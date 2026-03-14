Throwback To Harry Styles as a Bisexual Policeman + SNL + March Album

If it feels like Harry Styles is suddenly everywhere, you’re not imagining it. From topping the charts to taking over stadiums—and even inspiring a surprise musical moment on Saturday Night Live—March is shaping up to be a very big month for Styles.

And fans? They’re eating it up.

Between a brand-new No. 1 single, record-breaking tour announcements, a Netflix concert release, and a hilarious celebrity singalong moment on live television, it’s safe to say the pop star is currently living in his main pop prince era.

Styles Lands Another No. 1

First, the music. Harry Styles’ latest single Aperture debuted at No. 1 on the Billboard Hot 100, giving the singer his third chart-topping single.

For an artist who already dominates streaming platforms and radio playlists, it’s yet another reminder that the Styles effect is very real. Whenever he releases something new, fans show up—and they show up fast.

The track’s success has also helped kick off what’s shaping up to be a massive new chapter for the singer.

RELATED: “Please Yourself Like You Mean It,” Says Harry Styles

The Together, Together Tour Is Getting Huge

If you thought the charts were impressive, wait until you hear about the tour.

Harry Styles is scheduled to perform 12 nights at Wembley Stadium, setting the record for the most performances any solo artist has ever scheduled at the venue during a single tour.

Yes. Twelve nights.

That means tens of thousands of fans filling the stadium again and again, singing along to every lyric while Stylesdelivers the kind of high-energy, glitter-filled performance he’s famous for.

But the excitement doesn’t stop there.

Styles Is Taking Over Madison Square Garden

Harry Styles will also headline a major residency at Madison Square Garden, running from August 26 to October 31, 2026.

Demand has already been enormous. According to ticketing data, the presale alone drew more than 11 million registrations, making it the largest presale interest ever recorded for an artist residency in the New York market. To make things even more dramatic, the Madison Square Garden residency is currently the only announced U.S. stop for 2026.

In other words: American fans who want to see Styles live will have exactly one place to go.

Ryan Gosling Singing Harry Styles Was Not on Anyone’s Bingo Card

Meanwhile, over on Saturday Night Live, something magical—and slightly chaotic—happened.

During a promo for the upcoming episode where Harry Styles will both host and perform, Ryan Gosling suddenly appeared singing Styles’ hit Sign of the Times.

And he didn’t hold back.

Gosling fully committed to the moment, dramatically delivering the opening lyrics:

“Just stop your crying, it’s the sign of the times. Welcome to the final show—this is probably my final show. I genuinely hate this.”

Standing nearby, Styles closed his eyes and smiled as Gosling continued belting out the song with full theatrical dedication. The moment instantly spread online, with fans loving the surreal image of someone serenading Harry Styles with his own song—while Styles simply sat there enjoying it.

Honestly? We wouldn’t complain about a Gosling pop era either.

Fans Are Revisiting My Policeman (For… Reasons)

As if charts, stadium tours, Netflix specials, and Ryan Gosling karaoke weren’t enough Styles content for one month, the internet has also rediscovered one of Harry Styles’ most talked-about acting roles.

Clips from the 2022 romantic drama My Policeman have been circulating online again—particularly the scenes between Styles’ character Tom and museum curator Patrick, played by David Dawson.

In the film, Styles plays a closeted police officer navigating a complicated love triangle in 1950s Britain. His character is married to teacher Marion (Emma Corrin) while secretly in love with Patrick, a relationship that has to remain hidden at a time when homosexuality was illegal in the UK.

But let’s be honest: the internet also remembers the film for another reason.

Those intimate scenes between Tom and Patrick—especially the tender neck kisses and lingering moments of affection—have become something of a fan-favorite topic online. Every time a clip resurfaces, social media reacts the same way: surprise, appreciation, and a lot of enthusiastic commentary.

Styles on Netflix

As if fans needed another reason to celebrate the Styles takeover, a new concert special has also arrived.

Harry Styles: One Night in Manchester is now available to stream on Netflix, giving viewers a front-row seat to one of the singer’s electrifying live performances.

“We don’t ever play it like this again.” HARRY STYLES. ONE NIGHT IN MANCHESTER. Premieres 8 March at 7pm GMT. pic.twitter.com/WeSCbnVRHd — Netflix UK & Ireland (@NetflixUK) March 8, 2026

The concert film captures everything fans love about a Styles show—massive crowd singalongs, emotional ballads, and the kind of charismatic stage presence that has made him one of the biggest live performers in the world.

For fans who might not score tickets to Wembley or Madison Square Garden, the Netflix special is the next best thing.

The World Is in Its Styles Era

Between a No. 1 single, a record-breaking tour, a Netflix concert release, and an SNL moment involving Ryan Gosling singing his music, Harry Styles is having one of those rare pop star moments where everything aligns at once.

And if the first few months of the year are any indication, the Styles era is only getting bigger.

So yes—there’s a lot of Harry Styles happening right now.

And frankly?

We’re not complaining.