Heartstopper Cast Behind the Scenes: Fun Moments on Set

The cast of Heartstopper sure look like they’re having a blast filming on set based on the video that was just released by Netflix on their socials–and this is only part 1 from season 3!

Season 3 of the hit LGBTQ+ series followed Nick (Kit Connor) and Charlie (Joe Locke) as they delved into a deeper and more mature side of their relationship, with Charlie navigating his struggle to express his love for Nick.

This season also explored Charlie’s battle with mental health and Nick’s identity crisis—challenges that, according to the book’s creator and illustrator, are not uncommon for teenagers. Despite these tough and confusing times, the season highlighted the growth of their relationship, both romantically and physically.

Aside from Nick and Charlie, Season 3 of Heartstopper also saw the students of Truham Grammar School’s lives unfold along with William Gao and Yasmin Finney own love story and guest stars Jonathan Bailey, Hayley Atwell, and Tamara Ustinov.

The bloopers saw the cast being silly and laughing around on set, showing us that sometimes the perfect take means having to shoot scenes over-and-over again, especially when you accidentally spit on your co-stars from passionately reading your lines.

According Alice Oseman, Season 3 was a means for the main pair and the rest of the students to delve deeper into the mature side of their lives:

“I’m really excited that we are allowing the tone of the show to mature alongside our beloved characters growing up. Nick, Charlie, and the Heartstopper teens are getting older, learning more about themselves and each other, and experiencing new desires, new fears, and new joys as they approach adulthood.”

Joe Locke even shared that they shot their sex scenes for over seven hours! Even though not much made it into the show, there was still an intimacy coordinator on set to guide all of the show’s stars.

You can catch all seasons of Heartstopper on Netflix.