‘Heartstopper’ Creator Alice Oseman on Nick and Charlie’s Future

The highly anticipated ‘Heartstopper’ Season 3 is almost here, and creator Alice Oseman recently spilled the tea about Nick and Charlie’s future, as well as the struggles that they are set to face.

In an interview with TVLine, the 29-year-old English author shared that the upcoming season is focused on Charlie’s (Joe Locke) mental health, as well as Nick’s (Kit Connor) identity crisis.

“Obviously, a big bulk of these episodes is very focused on Charlie’s mental-health journey. Certainly, we do see Nick struggling with that throughout but also struggling with his own identity in some ways, wondering who he is and the usual sort of teenage questions. Who am I? What do I want to do with my life?”

Oseman also teased how the couple navigates their way through their respective personal struggles while still being there for each other.

“This season, we also start to see the characters think about life post-school, applying to university and things like that. And suddenly, we see Nick sort of realize, ‘I have no idea who I am.’ The dynamic suddenly starts to swing the other way, with Nick starting to struggle a little bit more than maybe we realized and Charlie being there for him.”

Moreover, ‘Heartstopper’ Season 3 is set to premiere on Netflix on October 3.

Source: tvline.com