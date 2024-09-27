Kit Connor and Joe Locke on Filming ‘Heartstopper’ Sex Scenes

‘Heartstopper’ is set to return to our screens very soon, and the stars of the show recently spilled the tea on filming the sex scenes for a “more mature,” “raunchier” and “darker” Season 3.

Advertisement

In a recent interview with PinkNews, Kit Connor and Joe Locke shared about their experience shooting the intimate scenes for the beloved LGBTQ+ series. According to Connor,

“We did a lot of work with David Thackeray, our intimacy co-ordinator who’s been on it since season one, so we know him well and we’re very comfortable with him and he’s very good at his job.”

“He was instrumental in helping us feel super comfortable and also look and feel realistic on screen, that was important. It’s like a dance. We blocked it out and we shot for about seven hours, the sex scenes. It would be like, ‘OK, spoon now’, and ‘kiss’ and ‘our hand under the cover’… It was very much like that, intense,” the 20-year-old English actor further revealed.

Meanwhile, Locke added:

Advertisement

“Most of the crew was the same for all three seasons, so you get to know people really well and you feel so comfortable around them that the embarrassment sort of goes away.”

When asked about which scene is the most anticipated by fans, the 21-year-old Manx actor responded:

“Them having sex. I think the Heartstopper fans are way hornier than they think they are, and they are ready for it.”

https://x.com/Ioverspring/status/1838844242325590195

Moreover, ‘Heartstopper” Season 3 is set to be released on Netflix on October 3. In the meantime, you can watch the official trailer here: