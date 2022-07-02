‘Heartstopper’ Cast Showed Up To London Pride On A Mission!

This doesn’t make my heart stop; it makes it EXPLODE!

The cast of the breakout Netflix hit Heartstopper made a surprise appearance at London Pride. Their willingness to attend the event furthers their commitment to the gay community, which they started so beautifully in the series directed by Euros Lyn and based on the graphic novel by Alice Oseman.

Memorable moments from the event included Joe Locke and Kit Connor recreating an iconic moment from the graphic novel in real life, and Joe Locke and Sebastian Croft facing off with a homophobic protester.

Catch both moments below!

Kit Connor e o restante do elenco de 'Heartstopper' dançando em frente a grupo de homofóbicos na parada LGBT de Londres 🍁 🏳️‍🌈pic.twitter.com/MZit1TT7YK — PAN (@forumpandlr) July 2, 2022

THEY DID IT pic.twitter.com/5QztkcGzkV — ten likes lister 🍂 ST4 SPOILERS (@yazfinneyz) July 2, 2022

Here’s other heartwarming moments because I just can’t stop posting heart-something moments from the event.

“we found each other, joe and i” pic.twitter.com/u6eeeSd4i0 — aims SOF DAY (@LUVSICKNICK) July 2, 2022

Heartstopper was officially greenlit for 2 more seasons on May 20, 2022.

I can’t wait to see what memorable moments this cast and crew will bring fans both in front of the camera and in real life!