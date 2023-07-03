‘Heartstopper’ Stars Introduce New Season 2 Teaser at London Pride

The cast of ‘Heartstopper’ were present at this year’s Pride in London, and they stood up against the anti-LGBTQ+ protesters, which was absolutely ICONIC.

On July 1 (Saturday), the stars of the hit Netflix show turned up at the event on a ‘Heartstopper’ themed truck, and from there, they enthusiastically waved at fans. They then pass through a section of the parade where there was an anti-LGBTQ+ group, and that’s when the cast gave them the middle finger.

Here’s a video of them dancing while giving the middle finger to the anti-LGBTQ+ protesters:

‘Heartstopper’ cast give middle finger to anti-LGBTQ+ protesters at London Pride. pic.twitter.com/XKTQ40cshP — Pop Crave (@PopCrave) July 1, 2023

Later in the afternoon, the ‘Heartstopper’ stars went on the stage of Pride in London to greet everyone a happy Pride. Yasmin Finney then introduced a new teaser for the series’ highly anticipated Season 2, which was heart-stopping to say the least.

In the official teaser, flashes of the characters’ school trip to Paris were shown, and the viewers also get to see a glimpse of some challenging moments in the upcoming season. Not to mention, the video also teases the relationships between characters, which we absolutely cannot wait for. <3

‘Heartstopper’ Season 2 is expected to be “more serious,” as it will reportedly cover a more mature content. The series is set to return for its second season on Netflix on August 3. In the meantime, you can watch the heart-stopping teaser here:

