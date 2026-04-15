‘Heated Rivalry’s’ Shane and Ilya Lookalikes are Dating IRL!

Fans of Heated Rivalry are known for their passion—and occasionally, their flair for the dramatic. But no one expected a Washington, D.C. lookalike contest to blur the line between fiction and reality quite like this.

Enter Felix Eller and Aram Matagi: two fans who showed up to a themed competition and walked away with more than just bragging rights. Think less “best costume wins” and more accidental rom-com origin story.

The Contest That Started It All

Held at a lively beer garden in D.C., the Heated Rivalry-inspired lookalike contest brought together fans eager to embody their favorite characters—specifically the brooding, beloved duo Shane and Ilya.

Matagi, a 22-year-old who admits he almost backed out after seeing the competition, was representing Shane. Meanwhile, Eller, a 24-year-old startup owner, was already somewhat of a local celebrity in these circles. Thanks to TikTok and his uncanny resemblance to Ilya, he had previously won a similar contest and came in ready to defend his title.

Each contestant was assigned a number. Eller became “Ilya #9,” while Matagi took on “Shane #8.” What followed? Pure chaos—in the best way.

RELATED: Will You Be Watching the Unofficial ‘Heated Rivalry’ Musical?

The Kiss That Broke the Internet (and the Tiebreaker)

At some point during the competition, things escalated. One contestant made a bold move—taking off his shirt and kissing Eller mid-event. Naturally, this turned the contest into something far more… interactive.

By the time the final tiebreaker rolled around, the pressure was on. Eller reportedly challenged Matagi with a simple, loaded line: “Well, what are you going to do? It’s your move.”

And Matagi? He went for it.

The kiss may have been slightly chaotic (his words: “my teeth were everywhere”), but it sealed the deal—winning him the Shane title and sparking a connection neither of them saw coming. For a brief moment, it felt like they had stepped straight into a Heated Rivalry scene.

From Viral Moment to First Date

After the contest, things moved quickly—but not in a forced, performative way. The two exchanged numbers, and by the next morning, they were already heading out on a brunch date.

But here’s where things get surreal.

Fans had already caught on.

At a bar later that night, someone recognized Eller and asked if he’d gotten Matagi’s number. By the time their first date rolled around—starting with tacos and ending with iced maple chai lattes—they were being recognized again, even scoring free treats from amused onlookers.

It was giving viral. It was giving main characters. It was very much giving Heated Rivalry.

Eight Hours, 92% Spotify Match, and Something Real

Despite the public attention, their connection quickly shifted into something quieter and more personal. After their café stop, the two spent time back at Matagi’s place—playing card games, listening to music (with a 92% Spotify compatibility, no less), and just… talking.

Their first date lasted eight hours.

The #HeatedRivalry lookalike winners are opening up on their ‘perfect’ first date! 😍🏒 pic.twitter.com/6sA48woXK4 — Ricky Cornish (@rickycornish) April 7, 2026

Not exactly your average post-contest hangout.

They didn’t stop there either. For their second date, they leaned fully into the hockey theme and traveled to Boston to watch a Professional Women’s Hockey League game—because of course they did.

Living the Dream—Without Losing Themselves

As clips and photos of their now-iconic kiss spread online, messages started pouring in from fans around the world. Many shared how much the moment meant to them—how it felt like seeing their favorite story come to life.

But Eller and Matagi aren’t trying to be Shane and Ilya.

In fact, they’ve made it clear they want to write their own story.

They’ve even made a pact: if the attention becomes too overwhelming, they’ll step back from social media and focus on each other. Because at the end of the day, they’re not fictional characters—they’re just two people who happened to meet in an unforgettable way.

More Than a Heated Rivalry Fantasy

It’s tempting to frame this as the ultimate fandom fantasy—and sure, it kind of is. A lookalike contest, a spontaneous kiss, a whirlwind romance? That’s peak rom-com energy.

But what makes this story stick isn’t just the viral moment. It’s what came after.

Because while the Heated Rivalry contest may have been the spark, Eller and Matagi don’t seem interested in milking it for attention. If anything, they’re doing the opposite—grounding themselves, tuning out the noise, and choosing to build something real away from the spotlight.

And honestly? That might be the most romantic part of all.

REFERENCE: Washingtonian