‘Heated Rivalry’ Obsession Level: Lookalike Contests + The Cottage IRL

The grip that Heated Rivalry has on us? Borderline concerning. But also… completely valid, and maybe not even enough sometimes.

After Season 1 ended on a high (and left us emotionally unwell in the best way), the fandom didn’t just sit around and wait patiently for what’s next. Oh no. We escalated. Quickly.

Because when a story like Shane and Ilya’s takes over your brain rent-free, you either rewatch it for the 17th time… or you take things into your own hands. And by “take things into your own hands,” we mean organizing a full-blown lookalike contest.

Yes. This actually happened.

sorry i didn’t post all day you guys i was competing as an ilya at a dc heated rivalry lookalike contest pic.twitter.com/p7Y8rIq0kX — Andrew Solender (@AndrewSolender) April 5, 2026

RELATED:‘Heated Rivalry’ Season 2 Is About to Test Ilya and Shane

The Shane & Ilya Lookalike Contest We Didn’t Know We Needed

Washington, D.C. really said, “Let’s make this real.”

Fans gathered to find their best real-life versions of Shane Hollander and Ilya Rozanov, and honestly? The results did not disappoint.

@tahliag84 these look alike contests are……something i need to see. for a friend…of course @Heated Rivalry @Felix Eller (have to share you with the internationals) ♬ All The Things She Said – Harrison

The standout? An Ilya lookalike who, from behind, was almost too accurate. The kind of resemblance that makes you do a double take and question reality for a second.

Finding Shane, however, proved to be a little more… complicated. Two contestants went head-to-head (or cheekbone-to-cheekbone) for the title, making the final decision less about looks and more about vibes.

And then came the twist no one asked for—but everyone appreciated. The winning Ilya got to kiss both finalists. Yes. Both.

Was it scientific? No. Was it necessary? Also no. But did it feel very on-brand for the Heated Rivalry universe? Absolutely.

Naturally, the internet had thoughts. Many of them along the lines of: “So… was the winner chosen based on chemistry?”

We may never know. But honestly, we respect the process.

RELATED: Will You Be Watching the Unofficial ‘Heated Rivalry’ Musical?

Winners, Dates, and a Little Bit of Delusion

As if things couldn’t get more chaotic, online fans quickly pointed out that the winners essentially walked away with built-in dates.

Which begs the question: did they continue the Shane-and-Ilya energy afterward? Did they go get drinks? Did they dramatically stare at each other across a table like they were in a slow-burn sports romance? Did they book a night at the Cottage, which conveniently is now available on Airbnb?

We don’t have answers. But we do have imagination—and it’s working overtime.

The Cottage Is Real—and Yes, You Can Book It

Now here’s where things go from “fun fandom activity” to “we might actually need help.”

The iconic cottage from Heated Rivalry? It’s real. And it’s available on Airbnb. Let that sink in.

Fans have already started booking stays, and their reactions online are nothing short of unhinged—in the best way. Think dramatic gasps, emotional spirals, and a lot of “This is where Shane and Ilya did it” excitement.

The property itself is no joke either. We’re talking nearly 400 feet of private waterfront, three bedrooms, three bathrooms, and those dreamy Muskoka sunsets that practically demand a slow-burn confession moment.

It’s the perfect setting whether you’re planning a romantic getaway, a group trip, or simply want to sit by the fire and pretend Shane and Ilya are somewhere nearby arguing, flirting, or doing both at the same time.

No judgment here.

The Fandom Isn’t Slowing Down Anytime Soon

If anything, the wait for Unrivaled has only made the fandom stronger—and slightly more unhinged.

Between lookalike contests, cottage bookings, and a constant stream of online content, Heated Rivalry has evolved from a series into a full-blown lifestyle.

And honestly? We love that for us.

i hate when ppl say this is bottom ilya as if this isnt shane being a pro rider?? like give my man some credit pic.twitter.com/eUHk2dskOq — 💯Gallavich~Hollanov Geek || (she || her || hers) (@Gallavichmademe) April 5, 2026

Because at the end of the day, this kind of joy—the silly, chaotic, community-driven kind—is exactly what fandom is supposed to be about.

So whether you’re rewatching your favorite scenes, planning your own lookalike contest (please invite us), or quietly browsing Airbnb for that cottage stay… just know you’re not alone.

We’re all a little Heated right now.