‘Heated Rivalry’s’ Musical Parody–What We Know So Far

The internet’s current obsession with Heated Rivalry has officially reached new heights—because of course it has. When a fandom is this passionate, adaptation is inevitable. Enter: “HEATED RIVALRY: THE UNAUTHORIZED MUSICAL PARODY.”

Yes, it’s a musical. Yes, it’s unauthorized. And yes, people are already lining up.

What started as a beloved book-turned-series has now inspired a stage production that leans fully into camp, chaos, and queer energy. For theatre lovers and LGBTQ fans alike, it’s the kind of crossover moment that feels both unexpected and completely inevitable.

A Five-Person Cast, Multiple Roles, Maximum Drama

One of the most intriguing details about the production? It only features five cast members—meaning everyone is pulling double (or triple) duty.

Jay Armstrong Johnson takes on the role of Ilya Rozanov, while Jimin Moon steps into Shane Hollander’s skates.

The rest of the unofficial Heated Rivalry musical cast fills out the world with multiple roles:

Ryann Redmond as Main Susan and others

as Main Susan and others Cherry Torres as Shane’s mom and more

as Shane’s mom and more Ryan Duncan as Ilya’s dad and additional characters

It’s a lean cast, but that’s part of the charm. With quick switches and theatrical exaggeration, the format leans into parody while still telling a recognizable story.

The Bike Scene That Started It All

So how does a hockey romance turn into a stage musical? Thank the bike scene.

Composer and writer Dylan MarcAurele told The Hollywood Reporter:

“It was the bike scene. I just absolutely loved those bikes. I was like, this is iconic. It’s stageable. I loved how their fingers touched on the water bottle.”

That one moment sparked an entire production—and honestly, it tracks.

MarcAurele also teased what audiences can expect, including a big opening number and a chorus featuring “gay hockey players with big butts.”

Subtle? Not at all. Effective? Absolutely.

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Three Weeks to Write, Days to Rehearse

In true chaotic theatre fashion, the timeline for the unofficial Heated Rivalry musical is almost as dramatic as the story itself. The show was written in just three weeks, and the cast had only a few days to rehearse before its early presentations.

For Armstrong Johnson, mastering Ilya’s Russian accent became a challenge of its own.

“I kind of walked into the rehearsal process thinking like, ‘OK, if my Russian accent is a little bad, then maybe that’ll help with the parody of it all,’” he shared.

But the creative team had other plans.

“Alan [Kliffer] and Dylan did not believe in that,” he added, explaining that he ultimately worked with a dialect coach to refine the accent.

Because even in parody, commitment matters.

From Sold-Out Shows to Full Run

What began as a series of sold-out concert performances is now evolving into something bigger.

The unofficial Heated Rivalry production is set for a fully staged eight-week run starting May 12 at the 6th Floor Theater, complete with choreography and expanded staging.

That jump—from niche concept to full production—says a lot about the demand. Fans aren’t just curious. They’re invested.

Camp, Chaos, and a Lot of Heart

At its core, “HEATED RIVALRY: THE UNAUTHORIZED MUSICAL PARODY” knows exactly what it is.

It’s over-the-top. It’s self-aware. It’s leaning hard into the drama, the tension, and yes, the thirst.

But underneath the parody is something more familiar: a story that resonated deeply with LGBTQ audiences in the first place.

The musical doesn’t try to replace that—it amplifies it, turning iconic moments into theatrical spectacle while keeping the emotional core intact.

Unauthorized… But Unmissable

Is it official? No.

Is it serious? Not entirely.

Is it something fans are absolutely going to show up for? Without question.

Because when a story like Heated Rivalry makes the leap to a musical, it’s not just about adaptation—it’s about celebration.