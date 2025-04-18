Henry Cavill’s Butt-Slapping Power Is Breaking the Internet

Henry Cavill has officially stepped into the most powerful role of his career—not Superman, not Geralt of Rivia, not even the long-rumored 007. No, dear readers… he’s now Daddy in every sense of the word. That’s right: he’s a father. And as if the man needed any more dominance over the collective thirst of the internet, this new milestone has only poured fuel on the already smoldering Cavill chaos.

Case in point: a viral post (absolutely not backed by science, but spiritually blessed by the Daily Male) claimed that:

“Straight guys confirm, it’s not gay to want your cheeks clapped by Henry Cavill.”

From there? The comment section became a glorious explosion of straight-man sass and respectful homoerotic chaos.

“As a straight male who’s got a girlfriend, I can confirm this.”



“Did my husband write this??”



“Who are we to deny science???”



“Wanting to be little spoon for Henry Cavill is the straightest thing a guy can wish.”



“Yes, my colleague and I actually did an investigative report two years ago, confirming this phenomenon.”

What we’re witnessing isn’t just memes—it’s modern masculinity stretching its limbs and going, “Yeah, I’d let Cavill manhandle me, and what of it?”

And let’s be clear: Cavill isn’t just sexy because he’s strong, brooding, and builds gaming PCs like a Roman god—he’s also openly affectionate, charming, and now changing diapers. The internet loves a soft dom, but it worships a hot, emotionally available man who also knows how to swaddle.

For a man who’s brought to life iconic roles while dodging paparazzi and dating rumors like Neo in The Matrix, fatherhood might just be his best role yet. And if the internet’s cheeky adoration teaches us anything, it’s that queerness, comedy, and cavillian devotion know no bounds.

So congrats to Henry Cavill on the birth of his child—and to the rest of us, for once again discovering new things about ourselves.