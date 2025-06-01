Rugby fans are used to excitement on the field—but lately, the post-game moments have become just as thrilling. And no, we’re not talking about autographs or high-fives. We’re talking about shorts. Specifically, sweaty, game-worn, and lovingly removed shorts. Yes, you read that right.

In what might be the most unexpectedly intimate sports tradition, some rugby players have taken to stripping down and tossing their used game shorts into the crowd. Generous? Absolutely. Steamy? Depends on who you ask.

In one now-viral video, Marcus Smith does exactly that: with a cheeky little jiggle of his peachy keens and muscular thighs, he whips off his shorts and hurls them into the stands. The crowd? Delighted. Smith? Bare-legged and unbothered, jogging off in his jersey and colorful flag briefs like it’s just another Tuesday. (Full disclosure: I’ve replayed the video at least 30 times for…journalistic accuracy.)

But Smith isn’t the only generous gent in the game. In another clip, fans are seen receiving not just shorts, but post-game briefs, suggesting some players went the extra mile with their strip-down surprise. And while it may seem unconventional, fans are loving the memorabilia—with a few jokes and curious comments flying in online:

“The boys are sniffing tonight.”

“It’s rude not to smell the souvenirs in gratitude.”

“Deeeeeep breathe.”

“I’d like those types of souvenirs myself. And yes, sniffing is mandatory.”

“Resisting the urge to just sniff them there and then.”

Naturally, the moment sparked debates on the internet, with one user asking, “Why does this look homoerotic?” and another cheekily replying, “Well it is… sort of.”

Whether it’s tradition, cheeky team spirit, or just a fun way to show fan appreciation, it seems rugby players are out here raising the bar—and lowering their waistbands—for fan engagement.

So, next time you’re at a match and a pair of damp, post-game shorts comes flying your way… be respectful, be grateful, and if you must sniff—maybe wait until you’re home.

Game on, sports fans.