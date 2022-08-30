Here’s Everything to Know About ‘Teen Wolf: The Movie’

The upcoming movie revival of MTV’s hit supernatural series ‘Teen Wolf’ has already wrapped up filming, and it is expected to premiere on Paramount+ in October of this year.

That's a WRAP on Teen Wolf: The Movie! 🎬

Congratulations to the entire cast and crew on bringing the best pack back together. 🐺

The #TeenWolfMovie is coming to @paramountplus. pic.twitter.com/NhRaZCzQJV — TEEN WOLF (@MTVteenwolf) May 17, 2022

‘Teen Wolf: The Movie’ is currently in the post-production stage, however, its official release date has yet to be announced. At the 2022 San Diego Comic-Con, actors Tyler Posey and Tyler Hoechlin, together with ‘Teen Wolf’ creator Jeff Davis shared the upcoming film’s teaser, and it was an action-filled 1-minute and 23-second video.

The movie revival of ‘Teen Wolf’ will take place at Beacon Hills, and there will be a time skip from the series finale to the events in the film. Furthermore, Paramount+ revealed that the supernatural creatures that will be featured in the movie are the banshees, hellhounds, werecoyotes, and the kitsunes.

Nogitsune, which is considered to be their deadliest enemy to date, will also be appearing in ‘Teen Wolf: The Movie.’ Speaking of appearances in the film, let’s talk about the actors and actresses who will be reprising their roles.

The cast of the upcoming supernatural movie is starring Tyler Posey, Holland Roden, Shelley Hennig, Crystal Reed, Orny Adams, Linden Ashby, JR Bourne, Seth Gilliam, Colton Haynes, Ryan Kelly, Melissa Ponzio, Dylan Sprayberry, Tyler Hoechlin, Khylin Rhambo, Ian Bohen, and Roscoe.

Crystal Reed’s character Allison Argent will also be making a comeback in the film despite being killed at the end of Season 3. Two more pleasant surprises in the cast are Colton Haynes and Ryan Kelley, which are both unexpected, considering their characters had little involvement in the series’ final season.

Moreover, ‘Teen Wolf: The Movie’ will be featuring a new teen wolf named Eli Hale (Vince Mattis). He will succeed Scott McCall’s (Tyler Posey) title as the “teen wolf,” and he is also the 15-year-old son of Derek Hale (Tyler Hoechlin).

Amy Lin Workman is a new cast member in the film, and she will be playing the role of Hikari Zhang. Unfortunately, Dylan O’Brien’s fan-favorite character Stiles Stilinski will not be returning in ‘Teen Wolf: The Movie.’

Source: collider.com