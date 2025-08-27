Jonathan Bailey’s Shirtless Ad Is the Thirst Trap That Gives Back

Jonathan Bailey, patron saint of soft lighting, structured jawlines, and gay thirst traps, has gifted the internet another reason to spiral—with a shirtless photo so swoon-worthy, even his sunglasses blushed.

The Bridgerton heartthrob and unofficial ambassador for gays who appreciate a good bicep-to-waist ratio, dropped the now-viral black-and-white photo on August 26 via his Instagram. Posing shirtless, barefoot, and bathed in artful desolation, Bailey looks like he just strolled out of a queer Greek myth—probably one where Dionysus runs a charity.

And speaking of charity: this thirst trap has a purpose. The smoldering snap is actually in promotion of The Shameless Fund’s campaign “sl*tty little glasses!”—a title that screams “queer-coded summer chic” with the subtlety of a RuPaul runway reveal.

Yes, it’s a real campaign. Yes, the glasses are real. Yes, he’s shirtless on purpose.

And we, the internet, are coping as best we can.

One Instagram commenter gasped, “A LITTLE WARNING NEXT TIME????” (Honestly, valid.) A third simply said, “J’adore,” because when your gay neurons short-circuit, sometimes only French will do.

The shades themselves aren’t just fashionable—they’re a callback to Bailey’s fan-favorite role as Dr. Henry Loomis in Jurassic World Rebirth (yes, the film where dinosaurs weren’t the only thing unhinged). The glasses became a phenomenon after the June release, prompting a sold-out first batch designed in collaboration with London eyewear brand Cubitts.

Naturally, the gays (and the gays-at-heart) went feral. To ride the hype wave, Bailey recruited a parade of stylish legends—Cynthia Erivo, Scarlett Johansson, Kylie Minogue, Lilly Singh, Cara Delevingne—to model the frames. It was less a PR rollout and more a queer Avengers assemble.

For those who missed out, redemption is near: a second batch dropped August 21 for just £10, making it officially the sexiest excuse to donate to a good cause.

Addressing the phenomenon with all the cheeky sincerity we’ve come to expect, Bailey himself called the entire affair a “hormonal explosion linked to optical supports,” before boldly inviting us to, “Let’s have a summer of sl*tty little glasses!”

Bailey’s ability to blend social activism with unfiltered charisma is exactly why he continues to reign as one of queer culture’s most beloved icons. He’s not just serving looks—he’s serving community, camp, and a reminder that caring can be hot.

So go ahead—buy the glasses, support the cause, and save the thirst photo to your camera roll for, you know, charitable reasons.

Source: EW