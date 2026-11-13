Hismith Premium 3.0 Pro Review: Is It Worth Buying on Black Friday?

If you want to choose your attachment, set the angle, and decide how far it moves with each stroke, the Premium 3.0 Pro is worth considering. It combines an adjustable stand, manual stroke-length adjustment, and interchangeable attachments. You can change the speed with the remote while the machine is running. To change the stroke length, you’ll need to stop the machine and adjust it by hand. It weighs about 25 pounds, so it helps to decide where it’ll go before it arrives.

In the first episode of X-Rated: NYC, a Fleshjack photo shoot sparks an argument. The show has its drama, but the toy also raises a question for anyone who already owns a stroker. How much of what you enjoy comes from the sleeve, and how much comes from the way it moves? A full-size machine like the 3.0 Pro lets you keep a compatible toy you already like and change how it moves.

What Do You Get for $499?

At the time of writing, Hismith lists the Premium 3.0 Pro at $499. The standard package includes the main unit, a power supply, a wired speed dial, a wireless remote, and a silicone dildo. The frame and housing use stainless steel and ABS plastic. A 100-watt motor moves the attachment back and forth, while the adjustable stand holds the machine at the angle you set.

Wall power keeps the motor running without a battery to charge or monitor. If you like to set aside time for solo play or take turns trying different settings with a partner, you can set the machine up beside the bed and plug it in when you’re ready. At about 25 pounds (11.5 kilograms), it makes the most sense if you have a regular spot for it. Choose a place within reach of an outlet with enough room for the attachment to move back and forth.

Once It’s Assembled, Find a Position That Works

Decide where you’ll use the machine first. If it’s going beside the bed, set the stand to a height that works for you, then tilt the machine so the attachment moves in the direction you want. Once it’s in place, try a short stroke at a low speed. Changing one setting at a time makes it easier to tell whether the angle or the stroke length needs adjusting.

Speed is how often the rod moves back and forth. Stroke length is how far it travels each time. The 3.0 Pro has a stroke range of about 1.3 to 5 inches. You can use a short stroke at a slow speed or keep the same slow pace with a longer stroke. Use the remote to speed up or slow down. To change how far the rod travels, stop the machine and adjust it by hand.

The Premium 3.0 Pro has a bit of a learning curve. Give yourself about three tries to get a feel for it. Start by finding a position that works, then try a short stroke at a low speed. After that, change one thing at a time, such as the angle or the stroke length, so you can tell which setting feels most comfortable.

Once you’ve dialed it in, the machine’s strengths become clear. A good angle and a short stroke can keep stimulation focused where you like it, while the motor holds the rhythm steady. If you enjoy letting pleasure build as you get closer to orgasm, try a steady pace first and see whether you want to speed up.

Choose the Attachment That Touches Your Body

The Hismith Premium 3.0 Pro comes with a silicone dildo to get you started. Hismith’s KlicLok attachments come in different sizes and curves, from fantasy designs with scales or raised textures to dual-density models with a soft outer layer and a supportive core. For a different kind of stimulation, a vibrating dildo or stroker cup adds vibration to the machine’s back-and-forth motion. To simulate ejaculation, pair a compatible dildo with a built-in liquid channel with the separately sold Lube Launcher 2.0 Pro. If you’ll mainly use the machine for anal play, look for an attachment designed for anal use that’s close in size to a toy you already find comfortable.

KlicLok lets you swap attachments without tools and keeps them pointed in the direction you set. Push the eight-sided plug on a KlicLok attachment into the front of the moving rod until it clicks into place. To remove it, pull back the release collar. This is especially useful with a curved attachment because the tip stays pointed in the direction you chose when you put it on.

If you already own a toy you like, start by looking at its base. Standard Fleshlight and Fleshlight Go each have their own screw-on adapter that replaces the original end cap. Standard Vac-U-Lock attachments use a matching adapter, and toys with a suction-cup base can use an adapter plate sized for that base. If you already like the sleeve in your Fleshlight, an adapter lets you find out how it feels with the machine doing the moving.

Three Ways to Control It, Three Ways to Play

Use the wired dial when you want to set the pace yourself. If you’re playing solo, keep the dial within reach. Slowly bring the machine up to a speed you like and let it hold that pace. When you want to go faster or slower, just turn the dial.

Hand the wireless remote to a partner who’s in the room. Set the angle and stroke length first, then pass him the remote. He can keep a speed you like going a little longer or pick a moment to slow things down. If you enjoy teasing or taking turns in charge, part of the fun is who gets to decide when the pace changes.

Use the app to program speed changes or bring in a partner from a distance. When you’re playing solo, you can create a pattern that starts slow, speeds up, then slows down again. If your partner is away on a trip or lives in another city, send him a Remote Play link so he can change the speed from his phone. The person using the machine can set a speed limit first and take back control when needed.

Noise, Cleaning, and Storage

At low speeds, the 3.0 Pro’s motor is quiet. Turn it up and you’ll hear a low hum that rises and falls with each stroke. Hismith gives an estimated upper noise level of about 40–50 decibels.

Go with water-based lube. You can use the same bottle with the included silicone dildo and with a Fleshlight or Fleshjack sleeve in a case mounted with an adapter. Keep silicone-based lube away from the included silicone attachment. For Fleshlight and Fleshjack sleeves, skip oil-based formulas too. If things start to feel dry midway through, pause and add more water-based lube.

After use, remove the attachment and wash it separately. You can clean the included silicone attachment with warm water and toy cleaner. If you’re using a Fleshlight or Fleshjack, take the soft sleeve out of its case, rinse the inside with warm water, and let it air-dry completely before putting it back. Unplug the main unit before wiping it down. Keep the motor and ports dry while washing the attachments.

So, Is the Premium 3.0 Pro Worth It?

Adult men and women can use the Premium 3.0 Pro. It’s especially well suited to people who have a regular spot for it at home and want to use it solo or with a partner. To decide whether it’s worth buying, start with what you’d most like to do with it.

You already have a stroker you like. If you want to keep the sleeve you know and try it with a steady, machine-driven rhythm, start by checking the case model and which adapter fits it.

If you want to keep the sleeve you know and try it with a steady, machine-driven rhythm, start by checking the case model and which adapter fits it. You want a setup that feels right for you at home. If you already know what kind of attachment you like and want more control over its height, angle, and range of movement, the adjustable stand and manual stroke-length adjustment come in handy.

If you already know what kind of attachment you like and want more control over its height, angle, and range of movement, the adjustable stand and manual stroke-length adjustment come in handy. You want another way to play with a partner. At home, you can take turns with the remote and each pick an attachment you like. If one of you travels often or you live in different cities, the app lets the partner who’s away join in.

If you can picture a setup you’d use regularly, start by pricing the machine, the first attachment you’ll use, and any adapter it needs. What makes the 3.0 Pro worth paying for is that you can keep the setup you’ve dialed in and still have room to try a different attachment or control method later.

If you’re planning to buy on Black Friday, you can pick out a bundle on the Hismith Premium 3.0 Pro product page, then check back when the sale starts to see if it’s discounted.