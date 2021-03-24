Host Shake Up: 6 LGBTQ Possible Replacements For Ellen DeGeneres

With the current judgment and fiasco going on with “The Talk” and what to do with Sharon Osbourne (More Explosive Allegations Arise Of Osbourne’s Inappropriate Workplace Behavior), it does remind us that we never really elaborated on our own little hosting issues in our LGBTQ community. Did we just let it pass without dealing with the issue?

Since allegations that Ellen DeGeneres has fostered a toxic work environment in the past, which was in sharp contrast with her public image as the “Queen of Nice,” the ratings of her long-running daytime talk show have plummeted. Additionally she is losing advertising revenue leading many in the entertainment industry to wonder if this 18th season is Ellen’s last year.

There have been previous attempts to craft a daytime talk show around an LGBTQ personality; RuPaul has tried several times and largely failed despite his enormous success with his Drag Race empire. Likewise, Rosie O’Donnell’s most recent attempt was a ratings flop and only lasted three months before it was canceled.

So who would be that fresh, interesting face to continue giving the LGBTQ community “one of our own” a daytime spotlight with their signature show? Here are some possible replacements for Ellen.

Sara Gilbert

She has been in front of a camera since her childhood, and from 2010 to 2019 was the creator and host of CBS’ “The Talk.” With her strong voice for our community and proven chops as a talk show host, Sara leads our list of celebrities who deserve their own show to continue our visibility in day time television.

Bianca Del Rio

This alum and winner of RuPaul’s Drag Race (season 6) might not seem as anyone’s first choice to host a daytime talk show, but hear my out. She is quick and undeniably funny, is comfortable in front of the camera, and while her talk-show skills might not yet be a proven reality, I would definitely tune in just to see if it is a train wreck or not.

Ross Mathews

Speaking of RuPaul, regular guest judge Ross Mathews has hosted several television shows as well as his own podcast. His lively, empathetic personality contributed to his popularity on Celebrity Big Brother. This newly engaged gay celebrity would be a perfect replacement as the new “Queen of Nice.”

Robin Roberts

If the studio suits are looking for a more seasoned, serious personality to host a daytime talk show, look no further than the out and proud anchor of ABC’s “Good Morning America.” She is a voice of calm and integrity, and after more than 15 years of getting up before dawn to co-host that iconic morning program, Roberts might be ready to sleep in a bit and have her own show later in the day. She would be a formidable presence interviewing news, entertainment, and sports figures (she used to be an ESPN anchor as well). Fingers crossed that Robin Roberts continues to break down barriers for the LGBTQ community.

Good morning! #GlamFam and I always appreciate hearing what you are most grateful for on this #ThankfulThursday #HappyFridayEve pic.twitter.com/Yjt6TdS7Fv — Robin Roberts (@RobinRoberts) March 18, 2021

Wanda Sykes

Arguably the funniest host of the White House Correspondents Dinner (2009), Wanda is a comedic powerhouse and one of our community’s most active advocates. Her decades long success at the pinnacle of television and film makes her a logical choice to have her own daytime talk show where she can brighten all our lives with her insightful takes on contemporary society.

Laverne Cox

Courageous, talented, and a pioneer, Laverne Cox has captured our hearts since her breakthrough role in “Orange Is The New Black.” Her experience in front of the camera co-hosting her own show, “TRANSform Me,” is just what her CV needed to plausibly claim a spot on anybody’s list as a daytime talk show host. We can’t wait to see what the future holds for this strong LGBTQ personality.

Leslie Jones

The host of “Supermarket Sweepstakes” and former SNL regular is not a lesbian, but she is a staunch LGBTQ ally, a judge on RuPaul’s Drag Race, and nemesis to the loathsome Milo Yiannopoulos. She has hosting experience (beginning with the 2017 BET awards), has a magnetic personality and is hilarious. She would be so much fun to watch any day of the week.

What about you? Who would you like to see as the new Ellen? Or is the fact that we have missed out on replacing her just show that cancel culture is a little different in the LGBTQ community? Will Sharon be back and not get the axe?

Sources: Buzzfeed News, Yahoo! News, YouTube, Wikipedia