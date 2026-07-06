A Hot French Horror Director is Making His Mark in Horror

Who knew the hottest part of Evil Dead Burn would be its director?

The Evil Dead franchise has survived possessed cabins, chainsaws, gallons of fake blood, and countless deadites. Now, it’s welcoming fresh blood behind the camera. Evil Dead Burn, the sixth installment in the legendary horror series, hands the reins to French filmmaker Sébastien Vaniček, and while horror fans are eager to see what he brings to the franchise, another group of people has become equally invested for a very different reason.

Yes, we’re talking about the director himself.

After breaking through with his acclaimed creature feature Infested (also known as Vermin), Vaniček has become one of horror’s fastest rising talents. Judging by the reaction online during the film’s press tour, however, audiences are discovering that his directing skills are only part of the package.

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The Director Everyone Suddenly Wants to Google

Let’s address the elephant, or should we say the biceps, in the room.

The director has unintentionally become one of the internet’s latest crushes. Fully bearded, effortlessly handsome, and looking like he could wrestle a deadite without breaking a sweat, Vaniček has people doing double takes every time he steps in front of a camera.

One appearance on a French radio show wearing a sleeveless top was enough to send social media into detective mode. The arms were arming. Then came his appearance on Quotidien, where the lighting deserved its own award because, frankly, everyone looked incredible. Horror press tours are not usually where thirst traps are born, yet here we are.

The director of the new Evil Dead movie is making this press tour very distracting… why is he so hot lorddd pic.twitter.com/IQvTsuQFCd — ★ (@POPin4k) July 4, 2026

Of course, the best part is that Vaniček seems blissfully unaware of the attention. He’s there to talk about filmmaking while half the internet is busy wondering what his workout routine looks like.

The Film Brings Fresh Blood to the Franchise

Thankfully, there’s much more to Evil Dead Burn than an attractive director.

The new film follows Alice, played by Souheila Yacoub, who seeks comfort with her late husband’s family after his death. Instead, she finds herself trapped in a terrifying nightmare when her in-laws begin transforming into deadites. As the horror escalates, Alice discovers that some promises made in life refuse to stay buried.

Better yet, newcomers won’t need to binge decades of Evil Dead history before buying a ticket. According to Just Watch, Evil Dead Burn is a standalone story, completely separate from The Evil Dead, Evil Dead II, Army of Darkness, Evil Dead (2013), Evil Dead Rise, Ash vs Evil Dead, and even the upcoming Evil Dead Wrath. You can jump straight into the chaos without worrying about franchise homework.

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A Director Worth Keeping an Eye On

Long before joining one of horror’s most beloved franchises, Vaniček built his résumé directing short films including 299 792 458 m/s, Mayday, and Crocs. His feature debut, Infested, premiered at the Venice International Film Festival and quickly established him as one of horror’s most exciting new voices.

For Evil Dead Burn, the director also co-wrote the screenplay alongside Florent Bernard, proving he’s just as comfortable crafting nightmares as he is filming them.

Will the film live up to the franchise’s bloody legacy? Fans certainly hope so.

Will we also be paying suspiciously close attention every time the director appears during the press tour?

Absolutely. We support horror. We support cinema. And, apparently, we support very handsome directors too.

Evil Dead Burn officially premieres in the U.S. on July 10.