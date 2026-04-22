‘Leviticus’: Queer Desire Turns Deadly in This Chilling New Horror

If queer horror is your love language, then Leviticus might just be your next obsession. The 2026 Australian horror film, written and directed by Adrian Chiarella, wastes no time diving straight into the kind of story that feels equal parts intimate, unsettling, and eerily familiar.

Set in a deeply conservative Christian community in regional Victoria, the film follows two teenagers—Naim (Joe Bird) and Ryan (Stacy Clausen)—whose connection begins like so many queer coming-of-age stories do: quietly, curiously, and under the watchful eye of a world that doesn’t quite accept them.

But this isn’t just a love story. This is horror—with teeth.

When Desire Becomes Dangerous

Things spiral quickly when the boys’ budding relationship is discovered by a local pastor. What follows is a forced religious “conversion” ritual meant to “fix” them—because of course it is.

Except, instead of erasing their feelings, the ritual unleashes something far worse.

Enter the film’s most twisted and compelling element: a violent, malevolent entity that takes the form of the person its victims desire most. For Naim and Ryan, that means each other. Let that sink in.

It’s a concept that feels tailor-made for queer horror—desire weaponized, intimacy turned into something terrifying, and the very thing you long for becoming your greatest threat.

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Running From More Than Just Monsters

From there, Leviticus shifts into survival mode. The boys are forced to flee—not just from the supernatural entity stalking them, but from the rigid, oppressive environment that set everything in motion.

The horror here isn’t only external. The film digs into the psychological and emotional toll of growing up queer in a space that frames your identity as something to be feared or erased. It’s about the violence—both physical and spiritual—that can come from communities that refuse to accept difference.

And yes, it’s scary. But it’s also painfully real in its themes.

LEVITICUS takes NYC ft. Joe Bird, Stacy Clausen, and Adrian Chiarella. Trailer drops next week. pic.twitter.com/UUGp4YG8Pt — Leviticus (@leviticusfilm) April 17, 2026

A Cast That Brings It Home

Alongside Bird and Clausen, the film features a strong supporting cast including Mia Wasikowska, Ewen Leslie, and Nicholas Hope. Behind the scenes, producers Samantha Jennings, Kristina Ceyton, and Hannah Ngo help bring this unsettling vision to life.

The film had its premiere on January 23, 2026, in the Midnight section of the Sundance Film Festival—a slot known for bold, boundary-pushing cinema. And based on early reactions, it’s already making an impression.

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Queer Horror Fans Are Seated

If social media buzz is anything to go by, the queer horror community is already all in. Reactions have ranged from “QUEER HORROR LOVERS RISEEEE” to “I’m sat,” with others calling it “incredible” and “living up to expectations” after early screenings.

Even those who don’t typically gravitate toward horror are intrigued. One viewer admitted they’re “not a horror movie fan,” but still hopeful they’ll get to watch it—which honestly says a lot.

Mark Your Calendars

After its Sundance debut, Leviticus is set for a theatrical release in the United States on June 19, 2026. And whether you’re here for the scares, the story, or the symbolism, this is one film that’s clearly striking a nerve.

Faith, Fear, and Queer Truths

At its core, Leviticus isn’t just about a supernatural entity—it’s about what happens when desire is treated like something monstrous in the first place. By turning that fear into literal horror, the film taps into something deeply resonant for queer audiences.

It’s unsettling, it’s provocative, and it’s already got people talking.

And honestly? We’re seated too.