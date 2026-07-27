Mason Gooding’s Big Tiddies Are All You’ll Remember From ‘72 Hours’

Bachelor parties are supposed to be messy. 72 Hours certainly delivers on that front, but Mason Gooding ends up stealing more than a few scenes simply by existing shirtless. It’s the kind of screen presence that makes you momentarily lose track of the plot—and honestly, can you blame anyone? Those big tiddies may be grabbing the attention, but Gooding backs them up with a charming, grounded performance that makes him the emotional center of Netflix’s wild new comedy.

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Meet the Groom

In 72 Hours, Gooding plays Mason, the groom-to-be whose bachelor party quickly spirals into absolute chaos in Miami. While everyone around him is making questionable decisions, Mason remains the level-headed friend who’s always looking out for his crew. He’s sensible, dependable, and probably the only person in the group you’d actually trust to hold your drink.

Mason Gooding in 72 Hours trailer on Netflix pic.twitter.com/WTckWIdO4h — Fan | Men Celeb Updates (@MenCelebUpdates) May 11, 2026

That dependable nature was exactly what drew Gooding to the role.

“Mason is the emotional bedrock of his friend group,” says Gooding. “[He] hopes for the best for everyone he surrounds himself with.”

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It’s a refreshing role in a comedy fueled by escalating disasters, proving that the guy keeping everyone together can be just as entertaining as the ones causing the chaos.

About Those Pecs…

Now that we’ve acknowledged the obvious, let’s talk about the obvious. Gooding has plenty of screen presence in 72 Hours, but the film also gives audiences a very generous look at his leading-man appeal. Broad shoulders, thick arms, and an impressively plush chest make for a combination that’s less “Marvel superhero” and more “the hottest guy at the beach who also gives great hugs.”

Mason Gooding in the new Netflix Comedy ’72 HOURS’ pic.twitter.com/Jc8Udw78lt — ★ (@POPin4k) July 24, 2026

The film finds more than a few opportunities to let Gooding ditch the shirt, and it’s safe to say those moments will not go unnoticed.

But thankfully, Gooding has the charisma to match the physique. He isn’t relying on muscles alone. His easy smile, relaxed confidence, and natural warmth make Mason someone you can’t help but root for—even when your eyes occasionally wander a little higher.

More Than Just a Pretty Chest

While the shirtless moments may be part of the appeal, Gooding brings something much more valuable to 72 Hours: a genuine sense of heart.

Mason could have easily been written as just the handsome groom surrounded by chaos, but Gooding gives him warmth and sincerity. He’s the friend who listens, the person trying to keep the group grounded, and the rare character in a wild comedy who feels like an actual adult.

That balance between comedy and sincerity also made the experience memorable for Gooding behind the scenes.

“I was able to enjoy a stand-up routine pretty much every time I stepped on set,” he shares. “That’s both in watching incredibly talented comedians navigate hilarious circumstances in an authentically hilarious way, and being treated to some of the funniest green-room banter I’ve ever had the pleasure of experiencing.”

It’s easy to see that chemistry on screen. Sharing scenes with Kevin Hart, Marcello Hernández, Ben Marshall, and Kam Patterson, Gooding holds his own while bringing a quieter charm that balances out the movie’s bigger comedic personalities.

Leading-Man Energy

Before 72 Hours, Gooding had already built an impressive résumé with Scream, Heart Eyes, Y2K, and Love, Victor, proving he can move effortlessly between horror, romance, and comedy.

But this feels like the role that fully embraces everything that makes him such an appealing screen presence. He’s handsome without trying too hard, funny without needing to dominate every scene, and charismatic enough to make “nice guy” feel genuinely sexy.

Sure, audiences will leave 72 Hours remembering the bachelor-party chaos, the outrageous laughs, and Kevin Hart’s comedy chaos. But they’ll also remember Mason Gooding—the sweet groom with the movie-star smile, effortless charm, and a chest so scene-stealing it practically deserves its own billing in the credits.

Source: Netflix