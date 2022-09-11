Hot Gay Guy with a Free E-Book! Download Now!

If there’s one thing the LGBT community knows how to do well, it’s gay vampires. It has to do with all the sucking (blood) and fucking, I’m sure. While the main character in Fernando Rivera‘s book series isn’t queer (yet), the author is an out actor who you may have seen in popular shows including Crazy Ex-Girlfriend, Never Have I Ever and Walker. It’s safe to say Rivera is a triple threat, and his latest novel, ‘Dissent and Desoulation’, is available to download right now FOR FREE!

Dissent and Desoulation is a sequel to 2017’s The Afterliving. The idea for the book series was birthed from Fernando wanting to audition for The Vampire Diaries, never getting the chance and creating his own universe where he could live out those foggy fantasies in the written world. That’s why writing is such a unique medium – you truly can develop content that even film and television can’t encompass.

I’ve provided the synopsis for ‘Dissent and Desoulation’ below, but if there’s any hardcore Catholics here – take heed! Mr. Rivera has woven vampires, werewolves, and witches into a unique and horrifying backstory involving none other than Jesus Christ.

A lot has changed since Manny Stockton refused the Demiguard’s legacy and escaped the clutches of Judas Iscariot. For starters, his name isn’t Manny anymore. It’s Oran. And he’s no longer a half-human Daemon. He’s a Disciple of the Afterliving, a true follower of Jesus Christ. Now a year into Discipleship, a determined Oran is one step away from finalizing his late father’s inheritance and taking over Stockton Farms. All he has left to do is sire a human of his own and the Stockton fortune will be his. But offering his immortal blood to the right candidate proves no easy decision. Oran’s prayers are answered after a chance reunion with a trusted friend, someone Oran is confident he can baptize, and he deviates from his Sire’s guidance for a brief return to his former life in San Diego. But the long-awaited homecoming is far from welcoming. With Lycains at his heels, Conduits on his tail, and vampires around every corner, Oran realizes he can never go back to the way things were. Nor can he trust the people closest to him—not his Sire, his mother, his best friend… Not even himself. But can he trust the Afterliving? Can Oran trust the belief that saved him as a Daemon to overcome the doubt that plagues him as a Disciple? Or will he dissent, like so many immortals before him, and join the desolate ranks of the Fallen? Only time will tell.

As I mentioned above, ‘Dissent and Desoulation’ is available to download FOR FREE for a limited time. Download it if you like vampires. Download it if you’re feeling the Halloween spirit in early September. Download it if you want to support a gay author! No matter what your reason is, just download it!

Amazon Purchase Link: https://www.amazon.com/dp/B0BCHHJDJX

I’ve also included a couple links to Instagram videos in case you’re sitting here thinking, “Hey, I’ve always wanted to write a book.” In the Instagram video below, Fernando goes through the process of how you can get started.

https://www.instagram.com/reel/ChxQIboAJdO/

https://www.instagram.com/reel/CiDd7BdAou_/