Hudson Williams’ Thighs Deserve Their Own Billing in This Peloton Ad

If there’s one thing we’ve learned about Hudson Williams, it’s this: just when you think you’ve figured him out, he pivots—and somehow gets even more interesting. The actor who first turned heads (and yes, raised pulses) as Shane Hollander in Heated Rivalry is proving he’s not a one-role wonder. Film? Check. TV? Obviously. Music videos? Been there. And now? A fitness ad that has us questioning whether we’ve ever actually worked out before… or just pretended.

Because Williams didn’t just enter the world of fitness campaigns—he made sure to let everyone know he’s here to slay.

Short Shorts, Big Energy

Let’s talk about the moment. The look. The vibe.

In his latest campaign for Peloton titled “Let Yourself Go,” Williams appears in short shorts and a fitted white top that feels less like gym attire and more like a public service announcement: hydration is important, and so is thirst (the metaphorical kind).

Is the workout a little dramatized? Absolutely.



Did we mind? Not even a little.

Between the camera flirting—winks, smizes, and a level of eye contact that should honestly come with a warning label—and some very intentional close-ups (yes, we noticed the glutes, yes, we appreciated the artistry), the ad knows exactly what it’s doing. And so does Williams.

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Six of One, Half a Dozen of… Also Hudson

But the real twist? One Hudson simply wasn’t enough.

The campaign gives us six versions of Williams, all working out simultaneously, like some kind of chaotic, cardio-fueled multiverse. It’s hypnotic. It’s slightly unhinged. It’s… kind of genius.

Directed by Bethany Vargas, the ad leans fully into its playful absurdity, turning a typical fitness spot into something far more entertaining—and far more rewatchable. (And yes, if you’re wondering, we lost count of how many times we hit replay.)

Set to David Bowie’s iconic track Fame, the whole thing pulses with a retro-meets-modern energy that feels tailor-made for Hudson’s brand: confident, cheeky, and just self-aware enough to keep it fun.

Let yourself go. Starring Hudson Williams

ft. @tune2tunde directed by Bethany Vargas pic.twitter.com/ymJkEEM6pl — Peloton (@onepeloton) April 14, 2026

More Than Just a Pretty Flex

But beyond the visuals—and trust, there’s a lot to take in—Hudson is grounding the campaign in something real.

In an interview with PEOPLE, he shared, “Working out lends to having confidence in myself. If my brain feels foggy or life feels like it’s mounting against me, working out clears everything.”

It’s a refreshingly honest take, and one that elevates the campaign from eye candy to something a little more meaningful. Sure, we’re here for the aesthetic, but we’re staying for the message: movement can be freeing, empowering—even transformative.

Williams Is Just Getting Started

And if you thought this was a one-off moment, think again.

Hudson is already gearing up for his next big move—literally—having been spotted filming the action thriller Apparatusin Toronto alongside Dylan O’Brien. If the Peloton ad is any indication, his stamina is more than up to the challenge.

What makes the actor so compelling isn’t just his talent (though, yes, there’s plenty of that). It’s his willingness to surprise us. To lean into the unexpected. To go from intense dramatic roles to playful, slightly chaotic fitness campaigns without missing a beat.

Williams is Making Waves

Hudson Williams isn’t just riding the wave—he’s creating it. Whether he’s breaking hearts on screen or breaking a sweat in six different directions at once, one thing’s clear: we’re watching. Closely. Repeatedly. For research, obviously.

And if this is what “letting yourself go” looks like? Consider us fully committed.

Here’s the behind the scenes of filming the commercial.