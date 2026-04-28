Hudson Williams Keeps Winning With Two New Thrillers on the Horizon

Hudson Williams is collecting exciting projects like trophies—and his latest booking just turned the heat all the way up.

The rising actor has joined the stacked cast of Amazon MGM’s upcoming thrillerTyrant, alongside a dazzling lineup that includes Paapa Essiedu, Omar Apollo, Charlize Theron, Demi Moore, Julia Garner, and Nara Smith, as first reported by Deadline.

Yes, that cast list alone deserves a dramatic pause.

And while details about the film are being kept tightly under wraps, the little we do know is already enough to get audiences seated.

RELATED: A little Bowie, Some Peloton, and a Sweaty Splash of Hudson

Fine Dining, Power Games, and Pure Tension

According to Deadline, Tyrant is described as a high-stakes thriller in the spirit of Wall Street and Whiplash, set inside New York City’s elite fine dining world.

That means power, pressure, ambition, ego, money, and likely at least one emotionally devastating monologue delivered over a tiny, expensive plate.

The film will be directed by Weil, who also wrote the script based on a story conceived with Cody Behan.

Fine dining as a battleground is already a delicious premise. Add a cast this glamorous and talented? We’re listening carefully.

Hudson Williams Keeps Expanding His Range

For fans who know Williams from Heated Rivalry, this latest move is another reminder that he’s building a career with range—not just recognition.

Williams has quietly developed an impressive indie film résumé, taking on projects that allow him to stretch emotionally and creatively. Rather than settling into one lane, he continues choosing roles that challenge expectations.

That strategy is paying off.

Landing a place in a major ensemble like Tyrant signals that Hollywood is paying attention.

RELATED: Hudson Williams Gets Wet, Wild, and Way Too Comfortable in Jockstraps.

And He’s Not Stopping There

As if one psychological pressure cooker wasn’t enough, Williams also has another thriller on deck: Apparatus, where he stars opposite Dylan O’Brien.

The film follows Tyler, played by Williams, a struggling ride-share driver who believes life may finally be changing when he meets JP, a charismatic entrepreneur played by O’Brien.

Naturally, those promises come wrapped in mystery, danger, and the kind of energy that screams “this will not end well.”

Between Apparatus and Tyrant, Williams appears to be entering his suspense era—and we fully support it.

The Glow-Up Is Real

What makes Williams’ rise especially exciting is that it feels earned.

He’s moved from indie credibility to increasingly high-profile projects without losing the artistic curiosity that made audiences notice him in the first place. He’s choosing layered stories, bold collaborators, and roles that show different sides of his talent.

That’s how careers last.

Let yourself go. Starring Hudson Williams

ft. @tune2tunde directed by Bethany Vargas pic.twitter.com/ymJkEEM6pl — Peloton (@onepeloton) April 14, 2026

The Bottom Line

Hudson Williams is no longer just someone to watch—he’s someone arriving.

With Tyrant placing him alongside major stars and Apparatus promising another intense turn, Williams is building serious momentum.

Today it’s thrillers. Tomorrow? Anything feels possible.

And if Hollywood wasn’t paying attention before, it definitely is now.