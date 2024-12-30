Have you ever seen a wrestler break into a twerk before taking down their opponent? Meet Hunter Gallagher, the fabulous professional wrestler and co-creator of Pound Town Wrestling, who proves there’s always a first time for everything!

It’s been a while since my WWE obsession faded, mostly because of the sport’s hypermasculine vibe. But let’s be real—wrestling has always had a touch of camp, if you catch my drift. Enter Hunter Gallagher, who doesn’t just dabble in fabulousness; he owns it. His performances are a whirlwind of fun, silliness, and sheer thrill. From his theatrical antics and dynamic dance moves to his over-the-top facial expressions right before slamming an opponent into the ring, every moment is pure, chaotic satisfaction!

Hunter’s wrestling outfits are just as extra as his personality, featuring an array of eye-catching booty shorts. From velvet blue and bold, bright red with cowboy-inspired flair to shimmering gold, vibrant Barbie pink, and my personal favorite—a sequined blue pair with white studded leather straps—his wardrobe is a fabulous spectacle all on its own! No wonder his entrances to the ring are a show of its own.

Hunter Gallagher is shaking up the wrestling world with his perfect blend of flair and skill. Who says the ring has to be all grit and no glitter? Gallagher brings unapologetically queer energy to every match, and it’s a total game-changer. From his over-the-top theatrics to his hilarious sense of humor and killer moves, he’s turning wrestling into a full-on celebration of fun and individuality. Wrestling has always had a bit of camp, but Gallagher takes it to the next level, making every performance unforgettable for fans who love a mix of drama and talent.

With all the flips, kicks, and turns how does Hunter even manage to keep his hair (and his abs) looking tight and fabulous at all times and how exactly did Hunter get into the usually hypermasculine sport? He shared with Out Sports that he initially didn’t even like wrestling seeing as the bullies during his time were completely engrossed by WWE, but one episode with female WWE wrestler Melina changed the game, and his life, forever:

“There was one match where the women came out and one girl named Melina did a split before she entered the ring. I said, ‘wait a minute, they have women wrestlers?’ That was so exciting to me because, growing up gay, a lot of people look at you as feminine anyways to a degree. It was kind of dope to see a feminine identity on my television screen.”

