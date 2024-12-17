Get to Know Former Wrestler and Out Hottie Dylan Geick

In 2017, Dylan Geick was at the top of his game playing for Illinois’ elite wrestling team over at Adlai E. Stevenson High School when the then athlete decided he wasn’t meant to be in the closet, coming out at the age of 18. Let’s get to know this hottie!

After coming out, Geick became a prominent voice for queer representation for athletes and for the younger generation, serving as the school’s “face of the program” for two years before he moved onto college and played for Columbia University.

The out hottie initially identified as gay when he first started dating his then high school boyfriend; only coming out to friends over at lunch. News spread like wildfire not only to the rest of the canteen, but to other wrestling teams, schools, and across the state who were asking Geick if news of his coming out as gay was true.

As an athlete for Columbia University who also worked as a social media influencer, Geick had to be careful about the rules and regulations that governed the NCAA during his time as a wrestler in the 2017-2018 season. Later on, Geick was able to utilize his role as an ‘influencer’ to literally influence and become a voice for athletes who used social media as a means to earn a living. Back in 2019 he told Out Sports about his advisement to the NCAA:

“I met with the NCAA to discuss the future of their [referring to athletes who are also influencers] name, image, and likeness policies. The opinion that I expressed to the committee was that they ought to consider a new policy based around managing and guiding the growth of these financial opportunities, rather than attempt to further stifle them.

“The NCAA would benefit greatly from the increased exposure and should worry most about guidance of the young athletes as they build these communities.”

In 2019, Dylan Geick took a leave of absence from Columbia University to join the United States Army. By 2021, he opted for a discharge and transitioned back into civilian life.

Today, Geick actively engages with his followers through platforms like Instagram and YouTube, while offering even more personal insights and exclusive content on Twitter and his OnlyFans!

In 2023, Geick revealed that he now identifies as queer. The out hottie does not scrimp on sharing hot thirst traps with his followers often showing his workout videos, gym selfies, and musical talents.

He even shows us how he can go from dripping in hot sweat after a good workout to posing like a professional model in an artsy photoshoot. One thing is for sure, Geick knows how to use his body to work any angle.

Geick is not just a pretty face and a hot bod, he also has a knack for poetry. Check out one of his posts down below, where he shows us that wearing your heart on your sleeves (and sharing your thoughts with your followers) can also be a beautiful thing.

“between two boys at war/

who keep saying I love you/

Ceasefire blooms like flowers/

poking through/

as all the little hands in rubble./

Talks about god at night on cold park benches,/

drugs in little rooms if it’s all too much —/

Still more children reduced to numbers./

pretty faces on the subway/

holding onto hope/

looking out for love/

finding reason/

to dance”

