Impromptu Concert Video Garners Over 11 Million Views In 2 Days

With much of the world staying at home and/or practicing ‘social distancing,’ folks are finding ways to not only remain upbeat but in touch with their communities.

A viral video from Spain (over 9.3 million views on Facebook in just two days) demonstrates the power music has to bring people together.

Facebook user Pedrito Miguel shared the clip featuring out musician Alberto Gestoso playing the Céline Dion hit, “My Heart Will Go On,” on his piano out on his balcony in the Sagrada Familia neighborhood of Barcelona this past Sunday.

As he plays for his neighbors, saxophone player Alexander Lebron Torrent joins in for the impromptu concert.

In the video, you can see Gestoso’s neighbors leaning on their balconies taking in the open-air serenade.

El que hizo esto me hizo llorar de emociónEl video es desde Barcelona que está en Cuarentena como el resto de España. Ánimo y fuerza a todos.·Piano : Alberto Gestoso @albertogestoso en Instagram ·Saxo/Sax : Alexander Lebron Torrent @alexlebrontorrent en Instagram Posted by Pedrito Miguel on Sunday, March 15, 2020

“This made me cry with emotion,” wrote Miguel. “The video is from Barcelona, which is in Quarantine like the rest of Spain. Courage and strength to all.”

Gestoso shared a post on his Instagram regarding the afternoon’s musical moment writing, “Thanks to all of you who are staying at home for the good of all,”

He also encouraged others “who are going through everything” to think of others because “this is everyone’s responsibility.”

The original video appears to have been recorded by his boyfriend, Roman Santana, who shared the clip on his Instagram which has been viewed over 1.4 million times. Saxophonist Alex Lebron Torrent shared the moment from his perspective as well.

Check out a few posts from the musicians’ Instagram accounts. Definitely worth perusing 😉