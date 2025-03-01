In Conversation with ‘Uppercut’ Stars Luiii & Jordan E. Cooper

In the world of boxing, resilience is just as crucial as raw strength.

The same can be said for the powerful storytelling behind Torsten Ruether‘s electrifying sports drama Uppercut, which is now playing in theaters, on digital, and on demand. Following Toni, a determined female boxer played by Luise Grossmann (Luiii), she fights to shatter barriers and redefine what it means to be a woman in a male-dominated sport. At the heart of her journey is Elliott, a tough-as-nails ex-champion portrayed by Golden Globe winner Ving Rhames.

Through grueling sessions and Elliott’s hard-earned wisdom, the two from an unlikely yet powerful alliance, and Toni learns that true strength isn’t just about physical endurance – it’s about rising above life’s toughest blows.

Uppercut also stars Jordan E. Cooper, Joanna Cassidy, Scott Monahan, Andrew Ibach, and Lynn Favin.

Instinct recently caught up with Luiii to discuss how she initially got involved with this project and what she enjoyed the most about playing Toni, as well as the the complexities of crafting such a compelling mentor-protégé relationship, how she personally relates to Toni’s journey, and how Uppercut contributes to the ongoing conversation about representation in sports and beyond. We also sat down with Cooper, who shared his insights on the film, the unique preparation required for his character, Payne, and who he would love to step into the boxing ring with.

Check out the full video interviews below.

Luiii…

Jordan E. Cooper…